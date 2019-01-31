Trailcon Leasing’s new president Jerry Brown will build on Al Boughton’s legacy

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 26 years at the helm of Trailcon Leasing, Inc., Al Boughton announced today that Trailcon’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Jerry Brown will take over as President. Boughton will stay active in the business, supporting Brown and the rest of the leadership team.



Jerry Brown, Trailcon's new President.





Trailcon is one of Canada’s leaders in rental, leasing, and service of trailers and intermodal equipment. In 1992, Boughton started the business as a one-man operation with just a few trailers; today Trailcon has five locations, a fleet of 8,500 units, a booming rental operation, 100 trailer technicians, and an unmatched mobile repair fleet.

“I’m so proud of the Trailcon that serves the industry so well today,” Boughton said. “It has been my privilege and pleasure to build this company with an extraordinary team of people. Jerry and I have worked closely over the last few months and I have full confidence in his experience, leadership, and vision for Trailcon.”

Brown joined Trailcon as Senior Vice President and General Manager in October of 2018. Before that he served as Vice President and General Manager for Ryder Canada, where he acted as Country Manager for their Fleet Management Solutions division. Brown also spent 24 years with Brinks Canada, holding several positions of increasing responsibility, finally serving as Senior Vice President of Operations and New Solutions. He holds a master’s degree in business administration.

Brown said he is excited to lead Trailcon into the future.

“Al and his team have built a respected and successful business over the last 26 years by focusing on a clear strategy, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to customer service. I am truly excited to be part of this organization because I know I’ve joined a family.”

He added that he will work with Boughton and the rest of the Trailcon team to continue its legacy as the premier supplier and resource in the industry.

“I don’t think there has ever been a more exciting time in transportation. Trailcon has always been a frontrunner in adopting technology and taking advantage of expansions and other opportunities that benefit our customers. I will continue that good work to support everyone who depends on us.”

David Carruth, Founder, President & CEO at ONE for Freight and Chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association, said Boughton’s leadership and dedication to providing “best in class” service has helped all Trailcon customers improve quality and road safety for everyone.

“Al’s many contributions speak for themselves, including the fact that in 2012, he was the first member of an Allied Trade to receive the trucking association’s prestigious Service to the Industry Award. I personally thank Al for the innovation and service he and his team have provided transportation companies over many years serving our industry. On behalf of my colleagues, I congratulate Al on his outstanding career to date and wish both him and Jerry all the best in their new roles.”

For more information about Trailcon, visit www.trailcon.com .

Media contact:

Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Stacey Carroll

Marketing Manager

Office: 905-670-9061, x3228; Mobile: 416-884-9080

scarroll@trailcon.com

www.trailcon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d437fee6-8390-4d8d-88eb-67fe6a5f6a6a



