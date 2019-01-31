The Worldwide Market for PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films (2018-2023): A $1.9 Billion and $978 Million Opportunity, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market by Film Type (PP, PET, and PVC), Coating Side (Single and Double), Application (Packaging, Lamination, and Labelling), End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PVDC coated films market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6%.

The acrylic coated films market size is estimated to be USD 714 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023.

PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films offer various benefits such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier and mineral oil barrier, and dimensional stability. Owing to these properties, PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in various applications such as packaging, lamination, and labeling.

The superior properties offered by PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are leading to their increasing use in the packaging application, which is a major factor driving this market. However, the high cost of production is restraining the growth of this market.



Polypropylene (PP) film type segment of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023



On the basis of film type, PVDC coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others, while, the acrylic coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

PP film type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The properties, such as high gas barrier, higher stiffness, and increased tensile strength offered by this type are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.



Packaging application segment of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023



Packaging is a major application of PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The use of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films in the packaging application help in achieving a good barrier to mineral oil and aroma, and good seal strength. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in the packaging of products such as biscuits, wafers, and other food & beverage products and pharmaceutical products.



The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period



The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the food & beverage and health & personal care industries. Also, the increasing focus of the manufacturers, such as Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Toray Industries (Japan), and Cosmo Films Limited (India) on the APAC region is another key factor boosting the market growth in the APAC region.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.1.3 Bottom-Up Approach

2.1.4 Top-Down Approach

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Acrylic Coated Films Market

4.2 Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Film Type

4.3 PVDC Coated Films Market, By End-Use Industry

4.4 PVDC Coated Films Market, By Application

4.5 PVDC Coated Films Market, By Coating Side

4.6 Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Superior Properties Offered By PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films

5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films in Packaging Application

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Production

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 High Demand From APAC Region

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Need for Continuous Improvement in Product Offering

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Film Type

6.1 PVDC Coated Films

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 PP

6.1.2.1 PVDC Coated PP Film is One of the Major Types of PVDC Coated Films

6.1.3 PVC

6.1.3.1 Increasing Use of PVDC Coated PVC Films in Health & Personal Care Industry is Propelling the Market

6.1.4 Pet

6.1.4.1 Increasing Usage of PVDC Coated Pet Film is Observed in Packaging Application

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Acrylic Coated Films

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 PP

6.2.2.1 PP is the Most Widely Consumed Film Type in the Overall Acrylic Coated Films Market

6.2.3 Pet

6.2.3.1 Pet Films are Used in Applications Which Require High Dimensional Stability

6.2.4 Others



7 PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Coating Side

7.1 PVDC Coated Films

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Single-Side PVDC Coated Films

7.1.2.1 Single-Side PVDC Coated Films Accounted for A Major Market Share

7.1.3 Double-Side PVDC Coated Films

7.1.3.1 Double-Side PVDC Coated Films Provide Good Gloss Finish and Abrasion Resistance

7.2 Acrylic Coated Films

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Single-Side

7.2.2.1 Single-Side Acrylic Coated Film Accounted for A Major Market Share

7.2.3 Double-Side

7.2.3.1 Double-Side Acrylic Coated Films are Majorly Used in the APAC Region



8 PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Application

8.1 PVDC Coated Films Market

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Packaging

8.1.2.1 APAC is the Major Consumer of PVDC Coated Films in the Packaging Application

8.1.3 Lamination

8.1.3.1 PVDC Coated Films Market in Lamination Application in APAC is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

8.1.4 Others

8.2 Acrylic Coated Film

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 Packaging

8.2.2.1 Packaging is the Major Application for Acrylic Coated Films

8.2.3 Lamination

8.2.3.1 Growing Food & Beverage and Health & Personal Care Industries are Driving the Market in Lamination Application

8.2.4 Labelling

8.2.4.1 Labelling is the Third-Largest Application of Acrylic Coated Films

8.2.5 Others



9 PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 PVDC Coated Films Market

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Health & Personal Care

9.1.2.1 APAC is the Largest Consumer of PVDC Coated Films in Health & Personal Care Industry

9.1.3 Food & Beverage

9.1.3.1 North America is the Second-Largest Consumer of PVDC Coated Films in the Food & Beverage Industry

9.2 Acrylic Coated Films Market

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Food & Beverage

9.2.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry Holds the Major Share in the Acrylic Coated Films Due to High Demand in APAC

9.2.3 Health & Personal Care

9.2.3.1 Excellent Dimensional Stability and Superior Sealing Strength are Driving the Demand for Acrylic Coated Films in Health & Personal Care Industry

9.2.4 Others



10 PVDC Coated Films Market and Acrylic Coated Films Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC PVDC Coated Films Market

10.2.1 By Application

10.2.2 By End-Use Industry

10.2.3 By Country

10.2.3.1 China

10.2.3.1.1 China is the Fastest-Growing Market for PVDC Coated Films, Globally

10.2.3.2 India

10.2.3.2.1 India is A Key Market for PVDC Coated Films

10.2.3.3 Japan

10.2.3.3.1 Japan is One of the Emerging Markets for PVDC Coated Films in APAC

10.2.3.4 South Korea

10.2.3.4.1 South Korea is the Fourth-Largest Market in APAC

10.3 APAC Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.3.1 By Film Type

10.3.2 By Coating Side

10.3.3 By Application

10.3.4 By End-Use Industry

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 China

10.3.5.1.1 China is the Fastest-Growing Market for Acrylic Coated Film, Globally

10.3.5.2 India

10.3.5.2.1 Presence of Major Manufacturers Drive the Acrylic Coated Films Market in India

10.3.5.3 Japan

10.3.5.3.1 Packaged Food Industry is Driving the Demand for Acrylic Coated Films Market in Japan

10.3.5.4 Indonesia

10.3.5.4.1 Indonesia is One of the Growing Markets in the APAC Region

10.4 Europe PVDC Coated Films Market

10.4.1 By Application

10.4.2 By End-Use Industry

10.4.3 By Country

10.4.3.1 Germany

10.4.3.1.1 Germany is the Biggest Market for PVDC Coated Films in Europe

10.4.3.2 UK

10.4.3.2.1 UK is One of the Major PVDC Coated Films Market in the European Region

10.4.3.3 Italy

10.4.3.3.1 Italy is the Third-Largest Market for PVDC Coated Films

10.4.3.4 Turkey

10.4.3.4.1 Turkey is an Emerging Market for PVDC Coated Films Market

10.5 Europe Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.5.1 By Film Type

10.5.2 By Coating Side

10.5.3 By Application

10.5.4 By End-Use Industry

10.5.5 By Country

10.5.5.1 Germany

10.5.5.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Acrylic Coated Films in Europe

10.5.5.2 UK

10.5.5.2.1 UK is the Fastest-Growing Market in the European Region

10.5.5.3 Italy

10.5.5.3.1 Italy is the Third-Largest Market for Acrylic Coated Film

10.5.5.4 Turkey

10.5.5.4.1 Turkey is an Emerging Market for Acrylic Coated Film

10.6 North America PVDC Coated Films Market

10.6.1 By Application

10.6.2 By End-Use Industry

10.6.3 By Country

10.6.3.1 US

10.6.3.1.1 US Dominates the PVDC Coated Films Market in North America

10.6.3.2 Canada

10.6.3.2.1 Food & Beverage and Healthcare Industries are the Major Consumers in Canada

10.7 North America Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.7.1 By Film Type

10.7.2 By Coating Side

10.7.3 By Application

10.7.4 By End-Use Industry

10.7.5 By Country

10.7.5.1 US

10.7.5.1.1 US Dominates the Acrylic Coated Films Market in North America

10.7.5.2 Canada

10.7.5.2.1 Food & Beverage and Healthcare Industries are the Major Consumers in Canada

10.8 Latin America PVDC Coated Films Market

10.8.1 By Application

10.8.2 By End-Use Industry

10.8.3 By Country

10.8.3.1 Brazil

10.8.3.1.1 Brazil is Expected to Continue Dominating the PVDC Coated Films Market in Latin America

10.8.3.2 Mexico

10.8.3.2.1 The Mexican Market is Expected to Witness A Decent CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.9 Latin America Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.9.1 By Film Type

10.9.2 By Coating Side

10.9.3 By Application

10.9.4 By End-Use Industry

10.9.5 By Country

10.9.5.1 Brazil

10.9.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Acrylic Coated Films Market in Latin America

10.9.5.2 Mexico

10.9.5.2.1 Mexico is the Second-Largest Market in Latin America

10.10 MEA PVDC Coated Films Market

10.10.1 By Application

10.10.2 By End-Use Industry

10.10.3 By Country

10.10.3.1 UAE

10.10.3.1.1 UAE is the Fastest-Growing PVDC Coated Films Market in the MEA

10.10.3.2 Saudi Arabia

10.10.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia is A Growing Market of PVDC Coated Films

10.11 MEA Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.11.1 By Film Type

10.11.2 By Coating Side

10.11.3 By Application

10.11.4 By End-Use Industry

10.11.5 By Country

10.11.5.1 UAE

10.11.5.1.1 UAE is the Fastest-Growing Acrylic Coated Films Market in the MEA

10.11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.11.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia is A Prominent Market for Acrylic Coated Films



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 Expansion

11.2.2 Agreement & Partnership

11.2.3 New Product Launch

11.2.4 Acquisition



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG

12.2 Cosmo Films Ltd.

12.3 SKC Inc.

12.4 Vibac Group S.P.A.

12.5 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

12.6 Polinas

12.7 Innovia Films

12.8 SRF Limited

12.9 Toray Industries Inc.

12.10 Vacmet India Ltd.

12.11 Transcendia Inc.

12.12 Perlen Packaging

12.13 ACG Worldwide

12.14 Other Companies

12.14.1 Max Speciality Films Limited

12.14.2 Interni Film

12.14.3 PT Trias Sentosa TBK

12.14.4 Sumilon Industries Ltd.

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc.

12.14.6 Victrex PLC

12.14.7 Olunro Corporation

12.14.8 Junish Composites (India) Private Limited

12.14.9 Shanghai Saidian Packing Material Co. Ltd.

12.14.10 Zhejiang Yibai Packaging Materials Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qm54w5/the_worldwide?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastics, Paints and Coatings



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.