King & Spalding Strengthens IP Practice with Two New Partners in New York

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that intellectual property litigators Steven Rizzi and Ramy Hanna have joined the firm as partners in its Trial and Global Disputes practice group in the New York office.



Steven Rizzi



Ramy Hanna





“Steve and Ramy have tried patent cases both in the technology and pharmaceutical industries, which are two of the largest target areas for growth of our patent litigation practice,” said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group. “They will strengthen our deep trial bench and enhance our ability to help companies protect and enforce their intellectual property rights and defend against infringement claims.”

“Steve, who I have known for over 20 years, is an accomplished patent litigator who has shown a keen ability to navigate through complex legal, factual and technical matters to produce successful results for his clients,” added Kenny Steinthal, leader of King & Spalding’s intellectual property team. “Ramy has been a key part of Steve’s team and has substantial trial experience, particularly trying cases in Delaware, where we have seen an uptick in patent case filings.”

Both new partners join King & Spalding from Foley & Lardner.

Steven Rizzi

Rizzi’s practice focuses on patent litigation, and he has first-chaired jury and bench patent trials in several district courts and the International Trade Commission. He has litigated cases covering a wide array of products and services, including in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, software, wireless telephony, online gaming, pay television, sports equipment, fiber optic communications and financial industries. Rizzi also counsels clients on how to avoid litigation, as well as on patent and other intellectual property issues that arise from complex, technology-driven corporate transactions and licensing agreements. He received his law degree from New York University School of Law, his master’s degree from the California Institute of Technology and his undergraduate degree from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ramy Hanna

Hanna has second-chaired numerous jury and bench trials and hearings and has handled all aspects of litigation from pre-complaint investigation through post-trial briefing in several district courts and before the ITC. His experience includes managing cases and developing case themes and strategies for patent litigation in various fields of technology, including computer software, mechanical and electrical engineering, digital video surveillance, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals. He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his undergraduate degree from Columbia University.

“King & Spalding’s intellectual property team has established a strong reputation in the industry because they do not shy away from trying difficult cases,” Rizzi said. “We look forward to working with our talented new colleagues to achieve outcomes that advance the best interests of clients.”

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

Media Contact:

Luis Mocete

212-827-4008

lmocete@kslaw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b02a3079-e059-4137-b937-027208032a8c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33fc8266-7db9-42dd-8816-1df7020dd5cc



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.