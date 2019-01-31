Global Artemisinin Combination Market Outlook 2017-2018 & 2026: Rising Pipeline for New Anti-Malarial Drugs & Growing Demand for Artemisinin Combination Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artemisinin Combination - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT) market accounted for $338.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $830.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Rising pipeline for new anti-malarial drugs, growing demand for artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) and increasing government initiatives are few factors propelling for the growth of the market. However, limited number of manufacturers globally acts as a hindrance for the market growth.



Based on type, Artesunate-Mefloquine is a lucrative market for Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT) due to its quick spread of resistance, mediated mainly by a raise in copy number and expression of the P. falciparum multi-drug resistance (MDR) gene. This improves bioavailability and reduces vomiting. There is no formulation of mefloquine for children. Regardless of earlier restrictions there is no cause to withhold mefloquine for young children. Limited information recommends that mefloquine is perhaps secure in pregnancy.



By geography, Middle East and Africa held the largest market share in the artemisinin combination therapy owing to have large number of production base of artemisinin herbs and growing demand in malaria endemic countries which are contributing to the expansion of the market in MEA. Though African countries, where the occurrence of malaria is high, so they have amplified malaria control strategies, efficient treatment and control, but it still presents a huge logistical difficulty. As numerous at-risk people survive in extreme poverty in isolated areas, WHO and other organizations are working on completely eradicating it in Africa and thus, over the coming years, the adoption rate of ACT is further expected to boost.



