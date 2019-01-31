Stefanini's solution for Banco Votorantim is presented at Dynatrace Perform in Las Vegas (U.S.)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, presented the solution that was created for Banco Votorantim - the seventh largest bank in Brazil – during the Dynatrace Perform in Las Vegas. Through a partnership with the bank, Stefanini implemented the tool, being able to quickly identify the origin of operational occurrences, ensuring increased productivity among employees in the application of processes.



With the expansion of the Dynatrace tool, the bank registered gains of synergy in the development areas, which started to use it to define the bank's product launch strategy. Dynatrace platforms make real-time information visible, helping companies to see their applications and digital channels from the perspective of end users.

The monitoring is based on customer experience and driven by artificial intelligence, enabling digital performances both on web surfing and mobile devices to be high level with significant results.

The event, which brought together representatives of Stefanini Scala, Banco Votorantim and Dynatrace, had 1,700 participants who were able to follow the trends of some of the world's leading brands with approaches to success stories, digital experience, software intelligence, innovation, cloud automation, and other topics.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber ( Carla.ferber@stefanini.com )

Vanessa Morais ( Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com )

+1 248 263.8612

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.