Eastover, Lenox Weekly 5 Day Scientific Fasting and Meditation Retreat – Reclaim Clarity and Rebuild Self Immune System

Totally renovated nostalgic Berkshire Summer Cottage Expansive Views, Meadows, Forests, Wet land, Beaver pond Junfeng Li in Sheng Zhen Meditation

5 Day Low Cal, Fat, Protein Fasting - An Old Chinese Tradition Scientifically Proven to Rebuild Self Immune & Microbiome to Fight Chronical Disease & Depression

We come together to: “Make way for what we truly are in essence – infinitely free beings, embodiment of love on every level, sparks of the divine, perfect and full"” — Formal National Martial Art Head Coach Junfeng Li

LENOX,, MA, US, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can you get dramatic health benefits from a modest adjustment in how you eat? A clinically-proven regimen that mimics fasting with a low-calorie, low-protein and low-fat diet for 5 days every 3 months says yes. Over 20 years of research at USC has shown this simple, 3-times-a-year, regimen to be superior to ongoing calorie restriction, 1 or 2 day intermittent fasting, or extended fasts. Besides reduced waist size, the 5 day fasting mimic diet (FMD) activates longevity genes and regenerative cells, reduces inflammation, and improves a variety of bio-markers for both healthy individuals and those challenged by illness. The 5 day regimen is not austere. The meals are savory and satisfying. For the rest of the month, you can eat as usual. However, we strongly suggest a 6 month plant-based diet in addition to the FMD regimen, as meat protein is acidic and fish is unavoidably polluted.While research is ongoing as to what makes this regemine so effective, it has been demonstrated to clear dampness in the body, reduce inflammation, balance probiotics and rebuild the essential microbiome system that has received so much attention from the health community recently.For those struggling with acute health issues, here are some specific clinical results from the USC research led by Dr. Valter Longo:Specially targeted foods are available through health practitioners if you are currently undergoing treatments, such as radiation therapy.Fasting is a thousand year tradition in China. While qigong, taichi, and meditation are integral to its mental health practice, fasting is integral to its medicine practice. Some fasting can last many days or months, including water-only regimens, as well as restricted diet fasts, such as rice soup (porridge) and apples. Some Chinese masters use herb formulas to do more cleansing at the beginning of the fast. [And we will explore some of these as well.]Scientific verification of fasting benefits is not new. 150 years ago, German doctor and scientist Arnold Ehret did extensive research on fasting. His book Mucusless Diet Healing System: Scientific Method of Eating Your Way to Health encouraged people to use fasting as part of their maintenance for mental (clarity) and physical health.At this year’s annual A4M anti-aging congress conference, attendance by doctors doubled compared to last year. Many of these doctors, who came from around the world, practice what is known as functional medicine, which is based on finding the underlying cause of a health problem, and focuses on lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise, sleep and meditation. Research on fasting was one of the main topics of this year’s conference. Many of the doctors jumped on the Fasting Mimic Diet wagon, and will be implementing it with their patients.Join this exciting revolution in personal health care, and learn how to prepare these delicious, nutrient-packed FMD meals at home.Meditation and Fasting have been practiced together for thousands of years in Asia. This week, we shall do the same, practicing different forms of meditation as we set out on a healthy fasting journey.Why Meditation with Fasting? Fasting is a physical cleansing. Meditation is a cleansing of the mind. From birth, we are conditioned by society along specific guidelines, whose limited perspectives can narrow and confuse the mind. Just as shown in this picture.Meditation, as Paul Puddicombe said in his new book “The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness”, creates mindspace, enabling us to see with clarity from a wider perspective. While striving and achieving are inherent to our nature, meditation enables us to realize that our most lasting happiness and joy is not found in the goals we set for ourselves. This realization helps us to live a life of ease, confidence and freedom in the face of life’s obstacles, heartbreaks and inevitable setbacks.Between meals morning and afternoon, we will practice the Standing Post Meditation. One of the most potent of all meditations, Standing Post not only calms our mind, it tones our muscles from head to toe, opens our chest, and strengthens our kidneys. With respect to just muscle toning alone, 15 minutes of Standing Post Meditation is the equivalent of one hour of Aerobic exercise.Other meditations will include:The Union of Three Hearts. Practiced sitting on mats on the floor, this key Sheng Zhen meditation, grounded in earth energy and accessing heart energy, enables us to connect to universal healing energy. In addition, as with all mat-sitting meditations, it keeps our spine and neck straight and stretches our pelvic floor, increasing both flexibility to our hips and blood circulation to our reproductive system.Chair Meditation. A combination of mindfulness meditation and Sheng Zhen healing meditation. Sheng Zhen healing meditation is very age-friendly, with simple, graceful movements that activate healing energy throughout the body. Vipassana meditation is designed to allow the mind to escape its habitually chaotic, mindless, flow by training it to be fully present to each arising moment, beginning with the ever- arising movement of the breath throughout the otherwise stilled body. The practice has been compared to taming a wild elephant by tying it to a post. At first the elephant constantly fights against its restriction, but gradually it comes to accept it, so that even if the rope is untied from the post the elephant does not wander off. So too, as mindfulness develops, you do not feel yourself to be controlling the mind, so much as settling into a relaxed, but alert, awareness, called “bare awareness,” whether such bare awareness remains fully with the breath or on the thoughts or feelings that inevitably still arise. Done as a daily practice, Vipassana eases our worries and anxieties. Our heart becomes settled as our mind, habitually attuned to each arising moment, gains a liberating clarity.Nine Turns Lying Down Meditation. This meditation came to Master Li Junfeng in a dream in which he felt himself being instructed by Lao Tzu. Most effective to people with insomnia or bed ridden.The meditation begins by tracing the energy coursing through the acupoint channels.

