PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely from Atlanta to Celebrate Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP), one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from Atlanta to celebrate Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl represents the culmination of a season-long activation for PepsiCo and its brands, with Pepsi, Doritos, bubly, Tostitos and Gatorade taking front stage this year.

Pepsi, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho and bubly will each have a :30 in-game spot, featuring a variety of stars, including Steve Carell, Lil Jon, Cardi B, The Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper and Michael Bublé. Gatorade will continue to fuel athletes on the field and Tostitos will continue to be the official chip & dip of the NFL with activations planned on the ground in Atlanta.

Additionally, this is Pepsi’s seventh year as the title sponsor for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, the most-watched musical event of the year. This year, the show will feature Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5, Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott, and Atlanta legend Big Boi. The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show will be broadcast on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

In honor of the occasion, Ramon Laguarta, Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo; Al Carey, Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo North America; Kirk Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of North America Beverages; Vivek Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer of Frito-Lay North America; Greg Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo North America Beverages, and Jennifer Saenz, Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay North America, will ring the Closing Bell joined by Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com .

