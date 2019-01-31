The Muse Survey Finds 58% of Next Gen Workers Are Looking to Change Companies in 2019

Leading career site grows organic traffic and customer base, expands geographically, strengthens executive leadership team and explores hiring trends for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muse , the go-to destination for the next gen workforce to research companies and careers, today announced new 2019 hiring trends alongside a strong year of growth in 2018.



/EIN News/ -- As part of this growth, The Muse increased its customer base of influential employers, expanded its technology platform through its acquisition of HR tech company TalentShare, and opened a new office in San Francisco. This rapid company momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for The Muse’s expertise in attracting the next generation of talent. The company additionally announced the appointment of three new senior executives, including Matthew Brochstein as CTO, Stefano Sassu as SVP of Product, and John Hyland as SVP of Revenue.

Today, The Muse helps over 75 million people each year win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job . The Muse offers a content-first approach, with more career advice than Glassdoor and Indeed combined, and helps people navigate their entire career journey—not just when they are searching for a job. For employers, the platform offers them a more authentic way to connect with the next gen workforce and provides them with branded content, videos, and other tools and resources to share their story, measure the impact of their employer brand, and make their own channels more robust.

2019 Hiring Trends Uncovered: The Muse surveyed over 8,000 next gen professionals from its audience at the end of 2018 to gather insights into their job seeking behaviors and the changing dynamics between candidates and employers. The majority of Muse users are highly educated and under the age of 34; 55% of users are female. The most insightful data yielded is as follows:

58% of respondents plan to change companies in 2019.

89% of Muse users would consider moving for the right company and role.

Compensation is not the most important thing to job seekers. Learning and growth opportunities and work-life balance were ranked 1 and 2 with compensation coming in 3rd.

59% of respondents say testimonials from verified employees are among the most helpful types of content when deciding if a company is a good fit.

85% of respondents said a company’s reputation is “important” or “very important” when they’re considering working there.

Overall, The Muse found that featuring authentic company profiles and verified testimonials from current employees are the most useful tools in attracting next gen talent, which then leads to higher satisfaction rates and lowered rates of attrition for companies that are hiring.

“Our scale is a direct result of our commitment to putting our users first. In demand talent is driven by a desire for authenticity and connection, and they want to understand a company’s values and culture through the people that know a company best—employees,” said Kathryn Minshew, Co-Founder and CEO of The Muse. “We believe in empowering job seekers to find the right fit, not in labeling companies “good” or “bad,” so we avoid arbitrary star ratings and anonymous reviews in favor of authentic employee feedback sourced through our proprietary tools.”

In 2018, The Muse has achieved major milestones, including:

New Enterprise Customers: The Muse works with some of the world’s largest organizations to help them amplify their employer brand. In 2018, the company added new customers across every industry, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and education. Household names include Goldman Sachs, WeWork, BlackRock, Booking.com, Target, Caesars Entertainment, Enterprise Holdings, Allstate, Gap Inc., HP, and IBM. These top companies work with The Muse to attract next gen candidates that will shape the future of their business. Over the past several years, the number of companies willing to dedicate larger amounts of their talent acquisition budgets to develop authentic brand reputations and engage with candidates in a meaningful way has grown steadily. This is due to more and more job seekers demanding higher levels of transparency and information when it comes to exploring companies they are interested in working for.

Recognized Business Performance: The Muse achieved faster organic traffic growth than any other career site, helping job seekers throughout their entire career journey, not just when searching for a job. The Muse was also included in the 2018 Deloitte Fast Technology 500 List for the third year in a row with a 3-year growth rate of 798%. The Muse and its founders were featured in hundreds of press articles including but not limited to The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fast Company, and Fortune.

Product Innovation and Geographic Expansion: In 2018, The Muse announced its acquisition of HR tech company, TalentShare. The acquisition will help companies understand how effective their employer brand is at attracting the right talent for their business through deeper integrations between the Muse platform and applicant tracking systems. The full TalentShare engineering team joined The Muse team and the company expanded its employee footprint in San Francisco.

Three Executive Appointments: The Muse strengthened its product and technology capabilities with the appointment of Matthew Brochstein as CTO and Stefano Sassu as SVP of Product. Together they bring over 40 years of technology and product leadership experience, powering the company’s next phase of growth and bringing its research and job search capabilities to the next level with the goal of changing the way candidates and companies interact. In addition, John Hyland was hired as SVP Revenue, bringing over 20 years of experience scaling commercial revenue, go-to-market strategy, and operations including 15+ years in the human capital and digital recruitment industries.



As The Muse continues to help employers communicate their individual values, culture, and employee experiences to candidates, Brochstein, Sassu, and Hyland will be integral in the company's ongoing growth strategy. Committed to investing in its own people and fostering an exceptional team, The Muse is currently hiring for a wide range of positions in Engineering, Sales, Product, and more. Additional information about The Muse's employment opportunities can be accessed at https://www.themuse.com/jobs/c-themuse-jobs .

About The Muse

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next gen workforce to research companies and careers. More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. Organizations use its platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees.

Learn more about The Muse: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

