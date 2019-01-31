M*Modal AI-Powered Platform Further Advances Market Leadership Validated by Healthcare Industry Report Based on Client Feedback

Multiple rankings in 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report further underscore M*Modal’s consistent leadership in delivering the highest value, distinction in client satisfaction and excellence in overall performance

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M*Modal , a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced that its conversational AI (artificial intelligence) platform has been once again recognized for delivering the broadest clinical, financial and operational impact on healthcare organizations. M*Modal has earned the top spot in three separate categories in the annual Best in KLAS: Software and Services report published today, which ranks vendors based solely on client evaluations.



The M*Modal top-ranked platform can be seen at work at the 2019 HIMSS Conference (booth #2079) from February 11 through 14.

#1 Speech Recognition — Front End EMR

For the third consecutive year, M*Modal has been ranked #1 in Speech Recognition Front End EMR , consistently surpassing two other vendors in this segment. Leveraging M*Modal’s long history of delivering industry-trusted, cloud-based conversational solutions, M*Modal Fluency Direct® is integrated with over 200 EHRs , including Epic ® , Cerner ® , MEDITECH ® , athenahealth ® , eClinicalWorks ® , Allscripts ® and more. This top ranking validates M*Modal’s unique approach of delivering differentiating value with an extensible platform that helps clinicians progress from naturally capturing the complete patient narrative in the EHR, to effectively engaging with proactive nudges using market-leading Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD), and to completing routine tasks like order entry with a virtual assistant.

“In my 12 years in informatics, the single most helpful tool I have encountered to diminish physician frustration and burnout related to the EHR and improve provider satisfaction is M*Modal Fluency Direct,” said Peter Lundeen, M.D., Hospitalist at Spectrum Health Medical Group and Spectrum Health. “M*Modal enables clinicians to create more detailed, timely and specific documentation in the EHR with improved productivity. There are few if any other tools for providers that have been so universally appreciated.”

#1 Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Software

M*Modal’s leading position in this competitive category in the KLAS report underscores how much clients value and rely on the M*Modal AI technology to improve clinical documentation integrity. The M*Modal CDI workflow management solution applies clinical reasoning and semantic understanding, and delivers high-value insights on over 6,000 clinical conditions to identify gaps in the patient record. Taking CDI to the next level, M*Modal CDI Collaborate™ streamlines the workflows of CDI Specialists (CDIS) and gives them instant visibility into the quality and financial impact of the technology. Minimizing manual chart reviews, this solution automatically prioritizes patient records, expands coverage to all payers and charts, and summarizes clinical evidence to support diagnoses in payer claims.

“The M*Modal natural language understanding technology and CDI platform significantly improve our daily CDI workflow and outcomes,” said Pamela Thompson, Director of Health Information Management at Randolph Health. “With M*Modal, we have tripled CDIS productivity with three times as many chart reviews.”

#1 Transcription Services

Earning the top spot in the KLAS report for Transcription Services , M*Modal consistently outperforms the market in medical transcription quality, turnaround times, cost effectiveness and security. Being the nation’s best medical transcription services provider , M*Modal helps clients consistently succeed in a value-based environment with a highly-skilled workforce of medical transcriptionists and editors, proven methodology, scale and experience. Additionally, M*Modal transcription services are delivered through the industry’s most secure and reliable transcription technology and workflow management platform that is also ranked #1 KLAS Category Leader, Speech Recognition, Back End in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

Market-Leading Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

The M*Modal platform extends to an imaging solution suite which includes speech reporting with Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD), integrated business intelligence and analytics (BIA) and smart follow-up workflow management to help radiology departments and practices close care gaps and improve performance.

“We are grateful for our clients’ continued endorsement because their satisfaction, success and confidence are our primary goals,” said Michael Finke, President of M*Modal. “To outperform the market in both technology and services, and consistently drive excellence for our clients advances our mission of creating time to care for all stakeholders.”

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit https://mmodal.com , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

