Over 100 Georgia Culinary Students Team Up on Super Bowl Eve with Franco Harris, Famous Chefs and more NFL Legends at Taste of the NFL

ProStart students will receive special meet and greet with four-time Super Bowl champ Franco Harris and support star-studded fundraiser to fight hunger relief

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 100 Georgia high school students and their teachers will have the opportunity of a lifetime during the days leading up to the Super Bowl, with the chance to meet NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris and offer culinary and logistics assistance at this Saturday’s Taste of the NFL, a star-studded fundraiser to fight hunger relief the evening before the big game.



The students are enrolled in ProStart®, a high school career and technical education program created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation focused on culinary arts and restaurant management. With nearly 140,000 students across the country and programs in all 50 states, ProStart offers students a platform to discover new interests and talents through a curriculum that includes all facets of culinary arts and restaurant management, and sets a high standard of excellence for the industry’s next generation of leaders.



In a volunteer effort led by the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia, Georgia ProStart students will be assigned to renowned chefs from across the country to set up and prepare food for the event on Friday and Saturday, serve tasting plates during the Taste of the NFL event and assist in the cleanup. Over 35 food stations will be hosted by each of the NFL teams, event sponsors and feature a current or former NFL star.



The Friday before the event, the students will also hear from Harris, who will offer words of encouragement from his years as a top athlete, President of Super Bakery, Inc., a nutritional baked goods company, and long-time supporter of the NRAEF.



“I cannot wait to speak with these young ProStart students,” said Harris. “As a graduate of Penn State with a degree in hotel, hospitality and food, transitioning into this industry was the right fit for me – and I know these young students have tons of talent to ensure our industry has a bright future.”



Taste of the NFL started in the Twin Cities in 1992 when Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl for the first time. Each year, the event coincides with the big game in the hosting city. Since its inception, Taste of the NFL has donated $25 million to food banks and nonprofit organizations in the 32 NFL cities.



“The Foundation is immensely grateful to have our ProStart students return to this spectacular event,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for our young high school students to experience what it takes to run a high profile event on the biggest game of the year.”



The event will be held Saturday evening, February 2nd, at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Doors open for VIP entry at 6:00 pm and guest ticket entry opens at 7:00 pm.



Visit ChooseRestaurants.org to learn more about ProStart, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and its impact.

ProStart students in Minnesota pose for a group photo with chefs from across the country, representing each of the 32 NFL teams for Taste of the NFL, a fundraiser held the night before the Super Bowl to stop hunger.











Click here to learn more about the ProStart program in the state of Georgia.





About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship Project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

ABOUT TASTE OF THE NFL

Since 1992, the Taste of the NFL (a 501c3 organization) has rallied the country's top chefs and the NFL's greatest players to raise money in support of food banks throughout the United States. To date, Taste of the NFL’s programs and events have raised and donated in excess of $26 million to food banks and nonprofit organizations in the 32 NFL cities, resulting in 220 million meals for Americans in need (many of them children and seniors), who have turned to their local food banks for assistance. The season long efforts culminate each year with the Taste of the NFL’s Party with a Purpose®. Held on the eve of Super Bowl LIII on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Atlanta, this year’s star-studded fundraising event brings together exceptional cuisine, prominent chefs from around the country, celebrities, NFL players, coaches, legends and more, all to support the fight against hunger. Learn more about Taste of the NFL at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.

Attachment

Jasmine Jones National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation 202-315-4101 jajones@nraef.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.