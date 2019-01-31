Nebula™ adoption increases as Hodgson Russ selects KLDiscovery’s end-to-end eDiscovery platform

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLDiscovery (KLD), a global leader in electronic discovery and information governance services, announced today its Nebula product has been selected by Hodgson Russ, a leading U.S. corporate law firm with over 200 attorneys, as the firm’s end-to-end eDiscovery solution.



Nebula brings a fresh perspective to established technology with improved flexibility and control, enabling smarter ways to analyze, process, review, and manage large data sets. It also provides the option to be hosted on-prem or within the Microsoft Azure cloud, offering scalability and rapid deployment.

“Based on industry and customer feedback, Nebula was created to eliminate the common pain points experienced in other eDiscovery tools,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. “It offers a familiar design to minimize the learning curve backed by robust technology to eliminate the need for third-party plugins.”

Nebula will provide comprehensive eDiscovery products and services across the firm's eight offices in the U.S. and Canada. “After evaluating a number of different platforms, Nebula was the best fit for our clients and we are thrilled to begin leveraging this best-in-class technology,” explained Rosemarie Landers, Manager of eDiscovery at Hodgson Russ. “With Nebula Private Cloud, we can give clients the flexibility to collect and process data along with the ability to conduct investigative work without the need to remove data from the organization or country. Not only does KLDiscovery offer state-of-the-art technological solutions, it is the people that really sets them apart.”

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.



About Hodgson Russ

Hodgson Russ attorneys facilitate the U.S. legal aspects of transactions around the world. The Firm practices in every significant area of law and uses multidisciplinary work teams to serve the specific, often complex, needs of clients, which include public and privately held businesses, governmental entities, nonprofit institutions, and individuals. Hodgson Russ has offices in Albany, Buffalo, New York City, Palm Beach, Saratoga Springs and Toronto. To learn more about Hodgson Russ, please visit the Firm’s website, www.hodgsonruss.com.



