Animated Infographic Video Explains and Highlights the Benefits of EDDM for Businesses

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International , the world's leading design, marketing, and printing franchise , has launched a brand new animated infographic video that explains Every Door Direct Mail and highlights the benefits of EDDM for businesses.

Minuteman Press International Releases New Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) Infographic Video





"Our latest video is designed to provide business owners with a valuable and visually appealing resource that demonstrates what Every Door Direct Mail is and how they can utilize this powerful and cost-effective tool from the United States Postal Service to promote their business," says Nick Titus, Minuteman Press International Vice President of Marketing. He adds, "Minuteman Press franchises are a trusted resource for local businesses and we encourage clients to watch this video and contact their local Minuteman Press franchise for assistance with EDDM as well as our full suite of design, marketing, printing, and mailing services ."

Check out the video on the Minuteman Press Franchise Review YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPnfMKX7vWE

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 27 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners.

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com





Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.com or Media Inquiries: Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370, ext. 249 cbiscuiti@mpihq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.