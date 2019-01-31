Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2017-2026: The Necessity for the Replacement of Aging Helicopters Boosting Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Rotorcraft - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Military Rotorcraft is accounted for $1,798.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,429.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Advancement in technology, the necessity for the replacement of aging helicopters, increase in disasters, and rising territorial disputes are the key driving factors driving the market growth. The cut in defense budgets has slow down the military rotorcraft market, also, lack of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services has decreased the demand for rotorcraft and these are the factors hampering the market growth.



Military Rotorcraft provides a capable, affordable, and ready to serve platform for the U.S. Air Force's UH-1N Replacement Program. Proven to excel in the most demanding environments around the world, U.S. Air Force requirements and demonstrates a robust spectrum of capabilities with unmatched versatility. A military helicopter's mission is a function of its design or conversion.



The most common use of military helicopters is the transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets. Specialized military helicopters are intended to conduct specific missions. Examples of specialized military helicopters are attack helicopters, observation helicopters, and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.



Based on Type, the attack helicopters segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. An attack helicopter is an armed helicopter with the primary role of an attack aircraft, with the capability of engaging targets on the ground, such as enemy infantry and armored fighting vehicles. Due to their heavy armament, they are sometimes called helicopter gunships.



By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for military rotorcraft, as the weapons fired aerially can be more effective and lethal and will have a higher range of operation.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Military Rotorcraft Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Attack Helicopters

5.3 Maritime Helicopters

5.4 Multi-Mission Helicopters

5.5 Reconnaissance Helicopters

5.6 Training Helicopters

5.7 Transport Helicopters



6 Global Military Rotorcraft Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 New Zealand

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa

6.6.1 Saudi Arabia

6.6.2 UAE

6.6.3 Qatar

6.6.4 South Africa

6.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 Augusta Westland NV

8.2 Airbus Defence and Space

8.3 Bell Helicopter Textron INC

8.4 Changhe Aircraft Industries

8.5 Embraer

8.6 Enstrom Helicopters

8.7 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

8.8 Korean Aerospace Industries

8.9 Leonardo

8.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.11 MD Helicopters

8.12 Rolls-Royce

8.13 Russian Helicopters

8.14 Textron

8.15 The Boeing Company

8.16 Turkish Aerospace Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfbwjj/global_military?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aircraft, Military Aircraft



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.