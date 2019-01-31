Global Railway Wiring Harness Market Outlook 2017-2026: Rising Adoption of Electronic Technology and Increasing Investment in Urban Rail Transit

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Wiring Harness - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Railway Wiring Harness market accounted for $2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing smart city projects, rising adoption of electronic technology and increasing investment in urban rail transit are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, environmental issues for wiring harness are restricting the market growth.



By Type, Light Rail held significant growth during the forecast period. Light rails require less space and are best suitable for small and congested towns. By geography, Europe registered highest market growth during the forecast period. The rail industry in Europe is the largest for rail products, services, and high-tech rolling stock. The European railway industry is scientifically advanced and is seeing fast development in upgrading its total infrastructure with connected technology.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Voltage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High

5.3 Medium

5.4 Low



6 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Train Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Light Rail

6.3 High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train

6.4 Metro/Monorail



7 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Cable Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transmission Cable

7.3 Jumper Cable

7.4 Power Cable

7.5 Other Cable Types



8 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aluminum

8.3 Copper

8.4 Other Materials



9 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Connector

9.3 Terminal

9.4 Wire

9.5 Other Components



10 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lighting Harness

10.3 Traction System Harness

10.4 Infotainment Harness

10.5 HVAC Harness

10.6 Brake Harness

10.7 Engine Harness

10.8 Other Applications



11 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



Leoni

Nexans

TE Connectivity

NKT

Ls Cables & Systems

Furukawa

Prysmian

Samvardhana Motherson

Taihan

Huber-Suhner

AQ Group

Jiangnan Group

CMI

Helukabel

Deca Cables

KEI Industries

Gaon Cable

GPC

IEWC

