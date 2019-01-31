Global Railway Wiring Harness Market Outlook 2017-2026: Rising Adoption of Electronic Technology and Increasing Investment in Urban Rail Transit
Global Railway Wiring Harness market accounted for $2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing smart city projects, rising adoption of electronic technology and increasing investment in urban rail transit are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, environmental issues for wiring harness are restricting the market growth.
By Type, Light Rail held significant growth during the forecast period. Light rails require less space and are best suitable for small and congested towns. By geography, Europe registered highest market growth during the forecast period. The rail industry in Europe is the largest for rail products, services, and high-tech rolling stock. The European railway industry is scientifically advanced and is seeing fast development in upgrading its total infrastructure with connected technology.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Voltage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High
5.3 Medium
5.4 Low
6 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Train Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Light Rail
6.3 High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train
6.4 Metro/Monorail
7 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Cable Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transmission Cable
7.3 Jumper Cable
7.4 Power Cable
7.5 Other Cable Types
8 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aluminum
8.3 Copper
8.4 Other Materials
9 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Connector
9.3 Terminal
9.4 Wire
9.5 Other Components
10 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Lighting Harness
10.3 Traction System Harness
10.4 Infotainment Harness
10.5 HVAC Harness
10.6 Brake Harness
10.7 Engine Harness
10.8 Other Applications
11 Global Railway Wiring Harness Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
- Leoni
- Nexans
- TE Connectivity
- NKT
- Ls Cables & Systems
- Furukawa
- Prysmian
- Samvardhana Motherson
- Taihan
- Huber-Suhner
- AQ Group
- Jiangnan Group
- CMI
- Helukabel
- Deca Cables
- KEI Industries
- Gaon Cable
- GPC
- IEWC
