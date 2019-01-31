Senior Czech Air Force Military to speak at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2019

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

Czech Air Force set to give keynote host-nation presentations at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference in Prague on 22nd-23rd May 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltic States continue to be a key focus for defence equipment upgrades, the rotary fleet remains a key asset in both domestic and international military operations. Therefore, a focused conference is essential to ensure continued advancement of capability, equipment, and joint interoperability.For this reason, SMi Group are delighted to announce the only regionally dedicated military helicopter conference this year, Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2019 , returning for its fourth successful year to Prague, Czech Republic on the 22nd-23rd May 2019.SMi Group’s past Helicopter Technology conferences have been recognised for excellence by many leading defence forces in both Central and Eastern Europe and have hosted more senior heads of Air Force and Helicopter Commands than any other helicopter event in Europe.Delegates of the two-day event will have the chance to receive high-level briefings on the key topics of modernisation and readiness of regional rotary fleets, procurement goals, national security, operations and interoperability, platform and programme upgrades, and much more.The two-day event will provide delegates with the vast experience and expertise of high-ranking military and industry professionals, with speaker representation from Czech Republic, Canada, UKRomania, US, Slovakia, Sweden, Hungary, Spain, Slovenia, NATO and European Defence Agency. Download the event brochure with the full speaker line-up and agenda at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpress In addition, delegates will have the opportunity to hear from the Czech Air Force, who will give keynote host-nation presentations on day one, who are set to share their valuable thoughts and perspectives on strengthening the Czech Republic's rotary fleet and increasing its capabilities:Colonel Rudolf Straka, Chief of Combat Training Department (A7), Czech Air Force will be presenting on ‘Enhancing the rotary fleet of the Czech Armed Forces with increased modernisation’. Topics include:• Current matters surrounding rotary acquisition in the Czech Armed Forces• Training and regional cooperation through joint exercises such as Ample Strike 2018 and Mountain Flight 2018• Evaluating modernisation policies, keeping in mind helicopter MRO and the increased rate of technological change in helicopter designColonel Karel Valvoda, Director of the Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Czech Air Force will be presenting on ‘Increasing Helicopter capabilities in the Hungarian Defence Forces’. Topics include:• Updating legacy rotary systems for cost-effective solutions• Ongoing helicopter cooperation and training with V-4 nations• Flight safety and enhancing interoperability capabilitiesInterested parties are urged to register soon for Europe’s leading regional conference focused on Helicopter Technology and be at the forefront of the latest developments in international programmes, procurement goals, and training exercises, and explore new technologies and programmes with industry-leading organisations.There is an Early Bird saving of £200 expiring on 28/02/19. Places can be reserved at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpress SMi is proud to announce conference Gold Sponsors: Leonardo and Bell HelicopterHelicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe22nd-23rd May 2019Prague, Czech Republic---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



