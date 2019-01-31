2018 SVOD Outlook by Country, Featuring: Amazon, Blim, Claro Video, Crackle, HBO, Movistar Play, and Netflix

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SVOD Outlook by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



SVOD Outlook by Country is delivered in PowerPoint (with a PDF file also provided). The report provides 308 charts that highlight SVOD developments for 138 countries.

Chile SVOD Outlook

There were 1.08 million SVOD homes by end-2017, with this total growing to 2 million in 2023

SVOD penetration of TV households will climb from 20% in 2017 to 35% by 2023

Netflix will account for about half the total SVOD subscribers

Netflix is offered by VTR

Claro Video will remain in second place, followed by Movistar Play and Amazon Prime Video

HBO launched as a standalone SVOD platform in June 2017

Topics Covered



Global, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, North America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Western Europe charts for SVOD subscribers and revenues by top countries and by top operators for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023

Country-by-country forecast charts for SVOD subscribers and SVOD revenues for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023

Bullet point analysis for the top 50 countries and the global slides

Companies Featured



Amazon

Blim

Claro Video

Crackle

HBO

Movistar Play

Netflix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kb4bm4/2018_outlook_by?w=12

