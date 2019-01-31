2018 SVOD Outlook by Country, Featuring: Amazon, Blim, Claro Video, Crackle, HBO, Movistar Play, and Netflix
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SVOD Outlook by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SVOD Outlook by Country is delivered in PowerPoint (with a PDF file also provided). The report provides 308 charts that highlight SVOD developments for 138 countries.
Chile SVOD Outlook
- There were 1.08 million SVOD homes by end-2017, with this total growing to 2 million in 2023
- SVOD penetration of TV households will climb from 20% in 2017 to 35% by 2023
- Netflix will account for about half the total SVOD subscribers
- Netflix is offered by VTR
- Claro Video will remain in second place, followed by Movistar Play and Amazon Prime Video
- HBO launched as a standalone SVOD platform in June 2017
Topics Covered
- Global, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, North America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Western Europe charts for SVOD subscribers and revenues by top countries and by top operators for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023
- Country-by-country forecast charts for SVOD subscribers and SVOD revenues for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023
- Bullet point analysis for the top 50 countries and the global slides
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Blim
- Claro Video
- Crackle
- HBO
- Movistar Play
- Netflix
