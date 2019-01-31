Global Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Sunroof market accounted for $5,419.99 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15,396.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising automobile production, Popularity among the youth generation, increase in per capita income and Focus on entry-level cars is bringing high-volume growth are favoring the market growth. On the other side, high costs of automotive electronic devices and circuitry problem of sunroof are some key factors hampering the market growth.



Automotive sunroof is a transferable (typically glass) panel that is operable to uncover an opening in an automobile roof that allows light and/or fresh air to enter the driver and passenger's compartment. Sunroofs are both manually operated or electronically driven, and are available in many shapes, styles, and sizes. While the term sunroof is now described any glass panel in the roof, the term " moonroof" was historically used to describe stationary glass panes tightly mounted in the roof panel over the compartment.



Based on Material, Automotive Glass Sunroof segment accounted considerable market share during the forecast period. Glass sunroofs are chosen by consumers as they offer improved transparency, along with an open and spacious atmosphere. Glass is a usually used material in the manufacturing of sunroofs.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to show higher growth potential in the future as this region has high volume acceptance of passenger cars. Countries like China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market in APAC. Moreover, the gradual shift towards luxury cars will be another major factor contributing to the growth of this market in APAC.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, , and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automotive Glass Sunroof

5.2.1 Built-In Sunroof Systems

5.2.2 Tilt N Slide

5.2.3 Panoramic Sunroof

5.2.4 Top Mount

5.2.5 Solar Type

5.2.6 Pop-up Sunroofs

5.2.7 Spoiler Type

5.3 Automotive Fabric sunroof

5.3.1 Removable Type

5.3.2 Foldable Sunroof

5.4 Other Materials



6 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Glass Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laminated Glass Sunroof

6.3 Tempered Glass Sunroof



7 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline Powered Vehicle

7.2.1 Hatchback

7.2.2 Sedan

7.2.3 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

7.3 Electric Powered Vehicle

7.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.4 Premium Cars

7.5 Passenger Vehicle

7.6 Commercial Vehicle



8 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manually Operated

9.3 Electronically Operated



10 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aisin Seiki

12.2 Inalfa Roof Systems Groups

12.3 Inteva Products

12.4 Valmet Automotive

12.5 Webasto Roof Systems

12.6 Mitsuba Corporation

12.7 Yachiyo Industry

12.8 Magna International

12.9 CIE Automotive

12.10 Automotive Sunroof Company

12.11 BOS GMBH & CO. KG

12.12 Meritor Inc.

12.13 Johnan Manufacturing, Inc

12.14 Hyundai Mobis

12.15 Wuxi Mingfang

12.16 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

12.17 ACS France SAS

12.18 Signature Automotive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9c4l39/global_automotive?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Body, Trim and Glass



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.