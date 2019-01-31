Global Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Sunroof market accounted for $5,419.99 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15,396.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising automobile production, Popularity among the youth generation, increase in per capita income and Focus on entry-level cars is bringing high-volume growth are favoring the market growth. On the other side, high costs of automotive electronic devices and circuitry problem of sunroof are some key factors hampering the market growth.
Automotive sunroof is a transferable (typically glass) panel that is operable to uncover an opening in an automobile roof that allows light and/or fresh air to enter the driver and passenger's compartment. Sunroofs are both manually operated or electronically driven, and are available in many shapes, styles, and sizes. While the term sunroof is now described any glass panel in the roof, the term " moonroof" was historically used to describe stationary glass panes tightly mounted in the roof panel over the compartment.
Based on Material, Automotive Glass Sunroof segment accounted considerable market share during the forecast period. Glass sunroofs are chosen by consumers as they offer improved transparency, along with an open and spacious atmosphere. Glass is a usually used material in the manufacturing of sunroofs.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to show higher growth potential in the future as this region has high volume acceptance of passenger cars. Countries like China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market in APAC. Moreover, the gradual shift towards luxury cars will be another major factor contributing to the growth of this market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Automotive Glass Sunroof
5.2.1 Built-In Sunroof Systems
5.2.2 Tilt N Slide
5.2.3 Panoramic Sunroof
5.2.4 Top Mount
5.2.5 Solar Type
5.2.6 Pop-up Sunroofs
5.2.7 Spoiler Type
5.3 Automotive Fabric sunroof
5.3.1 Removable Type
5.3.2 Foldable Sunroof
5.4 Other Materials
6 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Glass Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laminated Glass Sunroof
6.3 Tempered Glass Sunroof
7 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gasoline Powered Vehicle
7.2.1 Hatchback
7.2.2 Sedan
7.2.3 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)
7.3 Electric Powered Vehicle
7.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
7.4 Premium Cars
7.5 Passenger Vehicle
7.6 Commercial Vehicle
8 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8.3 Aftermarket
9 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manually Operated
9.3 Electronically Operated
10 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Aisin Seiki
12.2 Inalfa Roof Systems Groups
12.3 Inteva Products
12.4 Valmet Automotive
12.5 Webasto Roof Systems
12.6 Mitsuba Corporation
12.7 Yachiyo Industry
12.8 Magna International
12.9 CIE Automotive
12.10 Automotive Sunroof Company
12.11 BOS GMBH & CO. KG
12.12 Meritor Inc.
12.13 Johnan Manufacturing, Inc
12.14 Hyundai Mobis
12.15 Wuxi Mingfang
12.16 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
12.17 ACS France SAS
12.18 Signature Automotive
