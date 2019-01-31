Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market Outlook Report, 2017-2018 & 2026 - Engine Downsizing Provides Ample Opportunities for Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fuel Rail - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Automotive Fuel Rail market accounted for $4.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, rising variety of vehicle manufacturing plants across the globe and constantly growing usage of vehicles are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, huge initial cost of investment is hindering the market growth. Moreover, increase in development activities towards automobiles such as engine downsizing provides ample opportunities for the market growth.



The automotive fuel rail is a part of the fuel delivery system in a vehicle, containing different essential parts which have significance in the efficient delivery of fuel. The primary function of the automotive fuel rail and the fuel delivery system is of supplying fuel to the engine. It is a pipe used to deliver fuels to the individual fuel injectors on the internal combustion engines. Another main function of it is the optimal distribution of fuels such as the gasoline, methane, etc. to the injectors.



By Engine type, inline engine segment accounted largest demand for automotive fuel rail market due to their lower cost and simplicity. On other hand, hybrid electric vehicles segment witnessed considerable market growth. The huge demand of hybrid electric vehicles is due to their unique selling propositions as highly fuel efficient vehicles.



North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the large mining industry and the growth of construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries and the raise in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobile industries.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

5.3 Passenger cars (PC)

5.4 Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)

5.5 Electric Vehicles

5.5.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.5.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle



6 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Engine Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 V-Engine

6.3 Inline Engine



7 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminum

7.3 Stainless steel

7.4 Steel-forged

7.5 Plastic

7.6 Other Materials



8 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CNG

8.3 Petrol

8.4 Diesel

8.5 Alternative Fuel

8.6 Other Fuel Types



9 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Type Of Pressure System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low-Pressure

9.3 High-Pressure



10 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 OEM



11 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation

11.3 House & Office Hold

11.4 Outdoor

11.5 Sports

11.6 Industrial & manufacturing facilities

11.7 Military



12 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.12.1 Saudi Arabia

12.12.2 UAE

12.12.3 Qatar

12.12.4 South Africa

12.12.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Delphi Automotive Llp

14.2 Cooper Standard

14.3 Ti Fluid Systems (UK)

14.4 Continental Ag

14.5 Denso Corporation

14.6 Robert Bosch Gmbh

14.7 Keihin Corporation

14.8 Landi Renzo S.P.A.

14.9 Linamar Corporation

14.10 Standard Motor Products

14.11 Asini Seiki Co

14.12 Lynn Tilton Company

14.13 Usui Co., Ltd.



