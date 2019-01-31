MatrixCare Earns 2019 Best in KLAS Award for Long-Term Care Software

MatrixCare’s KLAS score sets a new record for this technology segment

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a leading out-of-hospital technology provider in the United States, today was awarded its third straight Best in KLAS Award for Long-Term Care Software and the highest-ever score for that category.



MatrixCare is the only company to earn this category’s “Best in KLAS” award three years in a row.

The “Best in KLAS” award is a highly valued acknowledgement of outstanding efforts by software and services organizations to help healthcare professionals deliver better care. It is reserved for technology solutions that provide the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations, as determined by users of the technology.

“KLAS awards are not easy to win—it takes dedication and high performance from everyone on our team, from R&D and product innovation to sales, service and support,” said John Damgaard, MatrixCare President and CEO. “Therefore, to receive this award three years in a row is truly exceptional. MatrixCare is the first and only company in this segment to earn this honor, and it’s because every MatrixCare employee delivers on our mission to improve the lives of America’s seniors and those who care for them.”

In 2018, MatrixCare added a number of large, regional integrated delivery networks, such as National Healthcare Corporation, PruittHealth and Signature HealthCARE. Damgaard credits MatrixCare’s KLAS ranking as an important factor in securing this growth.

“In the acute care segment, KLAS rankings are an established indicator of quality. As referral networks continue to narrow and the interdependency of providers grows under value-based care, we expect more and more out-of-hospital providers to use KLAS rankings to guide their technology decisions,” Damgaard said.

“Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology. It’s about providers and payers demanding better performance, usability, and interoperability,” said KLAS President Adam Gale. “Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes.”

Read the 2019 Best in KLAS report here: https://klasresearch.com/report/2019-best-in-klas-software-services/1473

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare enables out-of-hospital care organizations to manage senior care more safely and securely. Current and multiyear winner of the “Best in KLAS” award for Long-Term Care Software, MatrixCare is trusted by more than 15,000 long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) organizations across senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, accountable care organizations, home health, home care, and hospice, helping them connect and collaborate to keep America’s seniors healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

