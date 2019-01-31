Krohn & Moss, Ltd. attorneys, Scott M. Cohen and John D. Barker, named 2019 Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott M. Cohen and John D. Barker of Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® have been selected as Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters for 2019. For Mr. Cohen, it marks the fifth year in a row he has been recognized as a Super Lawyer and the second year in a row that Mr. Barker has been recognized as a Super Lawyer.



Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

Both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Barker were recognized as Super Lawyers for their accomplishments in the field of Consumer law. Together, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Barker have approximately forty (40) years of experience handling breach of warranty and lemon law actions. During this time, they have successfully resolved thousands of cases through settlement, court ordered arbitration, mediation, trial, and appeal.

Since 1995, Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has helped over 50,000 consumers nationwide with lemon law, breach of warranty, consumer fraud, debt collection harassment, telephone harassment, and other consumer related claims. For more information about Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® visit them at www.yourlemonlawrights.com .

Scott Cohen

Krohn & Moss, Ltd.

10 N. Dearborn St., 3rd FL

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 578-9428 ext. 217

scohen@consumerlawcenter.com







