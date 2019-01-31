Sunniva Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team for U.S. Operations

Company Appoints Kevin Wilkerson as President of Sun CA Holdings and Hires Mary Patton as Vice President of Marketing to Continue to Build Out Sunniva Branded Cannabis Products



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunniva Inc. (“Sunniva” or the “Company”) (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, announces changes to its California leadership team for the growth of the Sunniva-branded product lines to be sold throughout 2019. Kevin Wilkerson has been promoted to President of Sun CA Holdings, from his former position as COO of Sun CA Holdings. Additionally, Mary Patton officially joined the Sunniva team in December 2018 as Vice President of Marketing, after several years of consulting with the company.

Mr. Wilkerson joined Sunniva management team as Chief Operating Officer, Sun CA Holdings following the Company’s acquisition of LTYR Logistics in December 2018, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wilkerson has been active in the cannabis space since 2014, providing operations, distribution, logistics and technology expertise to the industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for Sunniva’s California operations.

Ms. Patton has been working with Sunniva on a consulting basis since 2015, assisting with strategic planning, regulatory compliance, licensing, product development and marketing. Ms. Patton is a seasoned business executive and veteran cannabis activist with roles in award-winning marketing campaigns for tech leaders and high-profile entertainment industry positions, before settling full-time into the cannabis industry with a focus on policy reform, business development and marketing. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the Sunniva brand launch in California later this year.

“Expansion into the U.S. market has always been the ultimate goal for Sunniva, and the timing couldn’t be better to make our entry, given the new rules and regulations that have come into place,” said Kevin Wilkerson, newly named President of Sun CA Holdings. “The U.S. market is poised for significant growth, specifically in California, where we are focused. As we fully develop our operations in Cathedral City and roll out our product lines in the coming months, we believe we can play a key role in the California cannabis market as it continues to expand. I am looking forward to helping the Company achieve full vertical integration of its operations in California and reach the next level of its growth in 2019.”

The former president of Sun CA Holdings, Vinayak Shastry, has resigned in order to pursue other opportunities.

“As Sunniva ramps up its launch plans for its branded products in the U.S., it’s more important than ever to have some of the brightest minds in the industry leading the way,” stated Dr. Anthony Holler, Chief Executive Officer of Sunniva. “Kevin and Mary are integral to the growth of the Company and will offer expert guiding hands as Sunniva advances its growth plan. We are of course sorry that Vinayak Shastry will be leaving Sunniva, and we thank him for his role in the development of our California operations and wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities.”

These Company developments come as Sunniva has commenced cannabis product sales in January, continuing to build its internal house of brands and has already secured USD $7.6 million in future sales of Sunniva branded cannabis products from licensed retailers to be completed in the first four months of 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world’s two largest cannabis markets – California and Canada. Our ability to leverage our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, uniquely positions Sunniva as a leading supplier of safe, high quality products at scale. Through our strategically positioned cultivation and extraction facilities in California, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and premium concentrates and continue to develop relationships in our retail dispensary network that. Sunniva will ensure the placement of Sunniva branded products at licenced dispensaries throughout the state. Sunniva continues to aggressively pursue other upstream vertical opportunities. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the sale of products from Sunniva’s extraction facility, the launch of Sunniva’s house of brands and the potential expansion and anticipated production from the extraction facility. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Sunniva Inc.

Dr. Anthony Holler

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (866) 786-6482

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Erika Kay

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1233

Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Katelyn Tumino

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1252

Email: ktumino@kcsa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.