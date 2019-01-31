Reis & Irvy's Robot Staffed Frozen Yogurt Chain Inks $1,900,000 Master Franchise Agreement in Augusta, GA

/EIN News/ -- Augusta, GA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) announced today that its flagship subsidiary, Reis & Irvy’s, has signed an agreement with exclusive master franchise rights for the robot-staffed frozen yogurt chain in Augusta, GA. The $1,900,000 deal includes contracts for 12 Reis & Irvy’s locations along with an agreement and letter of intent for an additional 24 locations to be secured throughout the exclusive market.



An Industry Disruptor

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) is the developer of the world’s first fully-automated robotic frozen dessert vending kiosk designed to disrupt brick-and-mortar competitors. Reis & Irvy’s unattended robots eliminate the need for costly rents and employees, significantly reduce food safety concerns, theft, and are capable of operating 24-hours a day.

Reis & Irvy’s-branded signature robot characters of the same name can dispense servings of frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbet topped with a selection of six delicious toppings in under 60 seconds. With self-checkout touch screen ordering and payment options, video animation, music, and delicious frozen dessert provided exclusively by Dannon, robot vendors meet consumers’ demand for immediate convenience, entertainment and a superior quality product – be it in shopping malls, airports, hospitals, tourist attractions, movie cinemas and any other high-traffic areas.

Susanne Shepherd, a previous franchise owner of Little Caesars sees and amazing opportunity for the Reis & Irvy’s brand ahead. “I really look forward to working with these frozen yogurt and ice cream dispensing vending robots,” says new franchisee Shepherd. “While I enjoy working with people, there are many advantages to working with robots. Robots work the same speed no matter how long they have been working, they do not call out, do not ask for breaks, do not steal, they proportion correctly, and they are more sanitary than brick and mortar competitors. I look forward to the opportunity to bring this revolutionary idea to the Augusta, GA area.”

The Augusta marketplace continues to grow, offering numerous high traffic locations for placement purposes. The city is the 2nd largest in the state, behind Atlanta, and offers great infrastructure for the development of the franchise. Augusta, most commonly known for hosting the Master’s Golf Tournament each spring, has a population of 600,000 and is considered a regional center of medicine, biotechnology, and cyber security. Shepherd, along with Reis & Irvy’s, believe the local demographics and marketplace will complement the robotic vending concept as the area continues to grow, offering any number of major location opportunities. The city's three largest employers are Augusta University, the Savannah River Site (a Department of Energy nuclear facility) and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon.

“We love appointing experienced franchisees that comes to us from other concepts to represent the Reis & Irvy’s brand, so having Susanne join our growing team at this level is certainly appreciated,” said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation Next Franchise Brands. “Having already secured two of what we believe will be successful opportunities in the territory for Susanne, we feel like we are off to a great start! We will continue working on new opportunities within the Augusta market so that the community quickly sees Reis & Irvy’s as the go-to for convenient, fun and delicious soft serve.”

Reis & Irvy’s: Franchise Expansion Highlights:

Since its debut, Reis & Irvy’s has grown to over 298 franchisees across the U.S. and represents over 1,450 pending robot installations aggregating approximately $69 million, with additional contract commitments for over 2,650 robots worth an estimated $103 million ($172 million in total) in potential future revenues for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

With $172 million in franchise and licensing contracts, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) is leading the way with frozen desserts, fully autonomous robotic delivery, visual and audio entertainment, and a unique retail experience. The robots also accept cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Wallet, and the company is working on accepting cryptocurrencies for payment next month.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB:VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy’s Inc and 19 Degrees Corporate Service LLC

About Reis & Irvy’s, Inc.

Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy’s Vending Robot serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

About 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC

19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC is a Company-managed portfolio that will consist of Reis & Irvy’s kiosks situated at high-value locations in markets where Reis & Irvy’s does not have independent franchisees. Members of 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC generally will not participate in the operations of the LLC. Routine stockings, service, and cleaning of the robotic kiosks will be performed by trusted independent service providers under contract with the Company and its subsidiary. Any net cash proceeds from the kiosks will be distributed to the members on a quarterly basis, providing an opportunity for passive income. Member ownership units in the LLC will be issued under the registration exemption Rule 506(c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933 and will be available only to accredited investors. Interested accredited investors who qualify can contact our CEO Nick Yates at nick@gennextbrands.com for more information.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy’s franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance, including statements regarding: our ability to generate revenue and recognize deferred revenue; our ability to timely launch delivery and installation of our frozen yogurt robots; and our ability to grow our franchising and licensing divisions and launch our corporate-owned and direct sales platforms. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “propose,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, our Quarterly Reports, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



