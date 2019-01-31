"Aging Well – 5 Tips to Maintaining Your Health" - new article by Physician Dr. Paul Norwood

Website of Paul Norwood MD Fresno California Blog of Paul Norwood, doctor specializes in specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California, Valley Endocrine Research

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019

Did you know that "September is Healthy Aging® Month?" The term was coined in by the company's executive director and the magazine's editor-in-chief Carolyn Worthington. The event is now in its 2nd decade, and it is still going strong. The reason why Carolyn created this event was to tell the people above the age of 45 that there's still time for them to change their habits and take control of their health.

Aging has been long given a negative connotation. Fear of the unknown forces people to lead sedentary lives that lead to a number of health problems. A few common aging fears are:
• Isolation or loneliness
• Loss of independence
• Getting care from strangers
• Declining health
• Running out of financial aid
• Not being able to do certain tasks on their own such as drive or run errands like shopping for grocery
• Death of a family member
• Fear of hurting themselves or falling
• Living alone
• Inability to manage daily living activities

Think of healthy aging as a process that involves your body, mind, and soul. Following are five tips of healthy aging that you should follow.

1. Be Active
Many people shy away from exercise and that's alright. Sometimes, even a walk in the park seems like a difficult chore. When we say "be active," what we actually mean is to pursue any of your favorite physical activity such as gardening, swimming, rock climbing, or yoga. As long as you are moving and remaining physically active, it will be counted as exercise.

2. Eat Well
Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits, decrease sodium intake, limit the intake of alcoholic drinks, consume small serving sizes, and eliminate processed foods from your diet. The more colorful your plate, the more energized you will feel throughout the day.

3. Practice Prevention
Are you prone to tripping and falling? Aging brings about many problems such as frequent falls, failing eyesight, and forgetfulness. Along with regular medical checkups, make some changes in your house. Clear the rooms of excessive furniture and install handle bars to prevent falls.

4. Get Enough Sleep
Get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Sleep deficiency may lead to problems in memory, immune system, and concentration. It can also cause Alzheimer's disease according to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

5. Reduce Stress
Identify your stress triggers and find ways to reduce them. Seek therapy if you cannot handle the pressure on your own. A few tricks that can help you reduce your stress levels include journaling, listening to music, and doing a favorite activity.

Always start by making small changes so that you don't feel overwhelmed. You will immediate feel the change in your body, and including these tips in your regular routine will become quite easy.

