Global Bottled Water Products Market Outlook 2018: Market Accounted for $201.40 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $550.24 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Products - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bottled Water Products market accounted for $201.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $550.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2026. Increased health awareness, technological advancements in user-friendly packaging and changing consumer lifestyle are fuelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding packaging of water and bottled water standards are hampering the market.



By Packaging Type, PET bottles have significant growth in the market. PET packaging is undergoing several technological innovations to increase impermeability and eliminate the risk of harmful substances entering into containers. The growth of PET bottles has led to extensive supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a considerable growth in the market. The growth is mainly driven by increasing health consciousness, rising number of water borne diseases, increase in consumption of bottled water, growing manufacturing units in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bottled Water Products Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Functional Water

5.3 Still Water

5.4 Carbonated Water



6 Global Bottled Water Products Market, By Packaging Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass Bottles

6.3 PET Bottles

6.4 Other Packaging Types



7 Global Bottled Water Products Market, By Distribution Channels

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.3 Drugstores

7.4 Club Stores

7.5 Hypermarkets

7.6 Supermarkets



8 Global Bottled Water Products Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.8 Middle East & Africa

8.8.1 Saudi Arabia

8.8.2 UAE

8.8.3 Qatar

8.8.4 South Africa

8.8.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Nestle Waters

10.2 Acqua Minerale San Benedetto

10.3 Voss of Norway ASA

10.4 Bisleri International

10.5 Mountain Valley Spring Water

10.6 Pepsico Inc.

10.7 Unicer-Bebidas SA

10.8 Cg Roxane Llc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwqdls/global_bottled?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Bottled Water



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.