Tinley Appoints Media Veteran Douglas Fulton to Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the “Company" or "Tinley") is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Fulton to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Fulton is a Los Angeles-based, European Emmy Award-winning television executive and consumer lifestyle products entrepreneur. Via his advisory firm, Seaside International, Mr. Fulton also acts as an advisor to the US State Department, IREX and other government-related groups internationally. Most recently, he co-founded L.A. Christine, a manufacturer of premium, all-natural skin care products. Previously Mr. Fulton served as President of Entertainment with Dave Networks, where he created enterprise partnerships with MGM, CBS, ABC and Disney. As SVP, Europe for SBS Broadcasting, Europe’s second-largest broadcast group, he launched Europe’s first private broadcast channels. He also served as SVP, Europe for Jump TV (now NeuLion), where he helped pioneer the first worldwide, live-streaming television channels. He has been featured in Time Magazine, Hollywood Reporter and C21.

The addition of Mr. Fulton enhances the Company’s relationships in the Los Angeles entertainment industry as well as in the premium, female-oriented cosmetics industries. These afford the Company additional access to unique opportunities for marketing and exposure for the Company’s beverage products. The addition also enhances the independence of the Company’s board, as well as furthers the migration of the Company’s board and officers to California, which the Company believes will continue to be its largest market, even as it expands into other jurisdictions in the USA, Canada and internationally.

“Tinley is building the most robust cannabis beverage infrastructure I’ve encountered, and cannabis beverages themselves have become a ‘white hot’ area of interest for consumers, celebrities and major CPG companies here in Los Angeles,” said Mr. Fulton.

“For the past 30 years, Doug has always been a pioneer in explosive growth categories, notably in the emerging media and consumer lifestyle industries. His entrepreneurial spirit and wealth of contacts in LA, across the USA and internationally will greatly enhance Tinley’s marketing to consumers from a broad variety of demographics and geographies,” said Curt Marvis, director of Tinley.

Upon Mr. Fulton joining the board, he was awarded 250,000 options to purchase shares at an exercise price of $0.58. The options vest quarterly over 3 years, with expiration in 5 years.

About The Tinley Beverage Company

The Tinley Beverage Company (Santa Monica, California) created the Tinley™ Tonics, Tinley™ ‘27 and Hemplify® line of cannabis and hemp CBD beverages. The Hemplify® CBD beverages are available in mainstream stores in California, while the Tinley™ Tonics and Tinley™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages are available in dispensaries throughout the State. The Company is also building a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing and distribution facility in Long Beach, California.

