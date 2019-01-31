CLS Holdings’ Oasis Dispensary Featured in February 2019 Edition of A&E Magazine as “Best Dispensary for Pot Pros”

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Holdings USA, Inc.’s (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH.U),“CLS”, Oasis dispensary is featured in the February 2019 edition of A&E Magazine as the “Best Dispensary for Pot Pros.”



Featured in A&E Magazine’s “Desert Companion” article, the Oasis dispensary’s product line is described as “substantial and solidly curated with a large number of brands represented; a good selection of CBD products including capsules, cartridges and chocolate bars.” As for the experience, “The staff is rush-to-the-door helpful and knows the product, and near-daily brand pop-ups and specials keep customers coming back.” - Page 54, A&E February 2019 edition.

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area.

Oasis has steadily witnessed increased traffic over the past few months and is seeing 400+ daily visitors. Along with the company’s dispensary its wholesale brand City Trees is now in 40 dispensaries in Nevada. The combined entities are generating $900,000 of gross monthly revenue.

About Oasis Cannabis (http://oasiscannabis.com)

Oasis Cannabis is a fully integrated cannabis operation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2017, Oasis has been involved in growing, extraction, conversion, processing and operating a dispensary. At this time, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.clsholdingsinc.com

Twitter: @CLSHusa

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance and we cannot guaranty that the proposed transactions described in this press release will occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

