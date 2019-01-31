Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 12th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders

Oral and poster presentations on updated interim data from the Phase 2/3 trial of MarzAA for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors



Poster presentation on preclinical data of CB 2679d-GT, Catalyst’s AAV-based hemophilia B gene therapy candidate

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications, today announced oral and poster presentations at the 12th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) being held in Prague from February 6-8, 2019.

Dr. Howard Levy, chief medical officer of Catalyst, will deliver an oral presentation on the most up to date data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2/3 trial of marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Only 10 oral presentations were selected from all submitted abstracts. A poster on quality of life measure improvement of subjects in the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial of MarzAA for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors will be presented by Drs. Frank Booth and Howard Levy. Dr. Grant Blouse, vice president of translational research, will present a poster on the preclinical efficacy of CB 2679d-GT, Catalyst’s AAV-based FIX-CB 2679d gene therapy candidate in hemophilia B mice.

Oral presentation details Presentation Title: Phase 2/3 trial of subcutaneous engineered FVIIa marzeptacog alfa (activated) in hemophilia A or B with inhibitors: Pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, efficacy and safety Number: OR11 Presenter: Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M. ﻿Session: ﻿ Session 6: SLAM session Date/Time: Friday, Feb. 8 from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CET Poster presentation details Presentation Title: Can effective bleeding control improve QoL for haemophilia patients with inhibitors? Number: P107 Presenter: Frank Booth, B.M.B.Ch. & Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M. Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9:00 a.m. CET – Friday Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m. CET Presentation Title: AAV based hemophilia B gene therapy in mice using FIX-CB 2679d-GT Number: P124 Presenter: Grant Blouse, Ph.D. Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9:00 a.m. CET – Friday Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m. CET

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website once the presentations conclude.

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statement of historical facts (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that the Company makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of the Company’s products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2018, and with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

