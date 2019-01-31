Hemispherx Biopharma Shares CEO’s Presentation at the NobleConXV Conference

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE American: HEB) — Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. CEO Tom Equels this week provided investors at NobleConXV with an update on the company’s ongoing work in immuno-oncology and in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). Hemispherx is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. NobleConXV was Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference, held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



/EIN News/ -- Equels spoke on the company’s work with four major cancer research centers, including a discussion of the ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 immuno-oncology clinical trials being conducted in the U.S. A large body of research supports the proposition that Ampligen converts “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors, potentially making the tumor more responsive to natural immune attack as well as checkpoint blockade therapy. Equels placed special emphasis on collaboration, along with Merck, in the Phase 2 trial combining Ampligen with Merck’s Keytruda in recurrent ovarian cancer. See, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03734692

The object in the trials with Keytruda is to test whether Ampligen has the same high levels of synergy in humans as seen in prior animal experiments. All of the four ongoing clinical trials are fully funded through governmental, institutional or pharma industry support and are run by independent National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers ( https://www.cancer.gov/research/nci-role/cancer-centers ). Hemispherx’ role as a collaborator is to supply the Ampligen for use in the trials.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation is available on Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website at: http://noble.mediasite.com/mediasite/Play/220bdbbd5a994ac38b11f66cff5340611d?catalog=88b4f8c61c9e48d6a6aab5f4bfb5550f21 .

About Hemispherx Biopharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Hemispherx believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to generate the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

About Noble Capital Markets

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, no assurance can be given as to whether the ongoing or planned trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities of the Cancer Centers sponsoring these trials. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.hemispherx.net. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Contacts:

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@hemispherx.net

Or

LHA Investor Relations

Miriam Weber Miller

Senior Vice President

Phone: +1-212-838-3777

Email: mmiller@lhai.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.