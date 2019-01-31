Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market to Surpass US$ 425.6 Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is valued at US$ 147.0 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market:

Market players are actively investing in research for developing bioresorbable vascular scaffold with novel approach such as drug-elution without polymer. Moreover, key players are committed in offering new and improved products in order to address critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in October, 2015, Medtronic Plc., tested drug-filled stent (DFS), the stent is fashioned from a single strand of metal that can have several inner cores. In DFS, the drug is contained in a reservoir, inside the stent and slowly eluted through small laser-drilled holes in the metal outer core.

Moreover, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to gain access to innovative products and expand its product offerings in the potential market. For instance, in January 2017, Abbott Laboratories, the global healthcare company that conducts innovative research and manufactures products, acquired St. Jude Medical, medical devices company. This acquisition will help Abbott Laboratories to increases its presence in medical devices market and increases product portfolio of bioresorbable vascular scaffold, globally.

However, availability of pharmaceutical therapy for the management of cardiovascular diseases is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, according to American College of Cardiology (ACC)/American Heart Association (AHA), the people undergoing pharmaceutical treatment are likely to increase by 13.9 million (from 24.0% in 2013 to 54.4% of the treated patients) in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, from the same source around 30 million people in China were seeking pharmaceutical treatment for hypertension in 2017.

Key Market Takeaways:

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and increasing number of cardiovascular procedures. According to American College of Cardiology in 2017, in U.S., cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for about 800,000 deaths, one out of every three deaths, while it accounted for 31% of all death, globally. The estimated cost for the treatment of CVD will be US$ 1,044 billion by 2030 globally.

Market growth is attributed to approval and launch of novel bioresorbable vascular scaffold to reduce the risk of coronary artery inflammation, which leads to thrombosis and stent restenosis in patients. For instance, in May 2017, Medtronic, Plc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Resolute Onyx, 2.0 mm zotarolimus-eluting stent with unique continuous sinusoid technology.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to enhance its product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2016, Maquet Medical Systems, a Getinge Group Company, announced plans to enter into partnership with BIOTRONIK, a Germany-based manufacturer of cardiovascular and endovascular medical devices, to distribute BIOTRONIK’s peripheral vascular devices in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market include Abbott, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., Stentys SA, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), W.L. Gore & Associates, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Theragenics Corporation

