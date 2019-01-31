Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase of 13.6 Percent
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2019.
/EIN News/ -- In 2018, Truxton Corporation paid aggregate dividends of $0.88 per share. Annualized, today’s dividend represents a 13.6 percent increase over the 2018 dividend. This represents the seventh consecutive year of increased dividends at Truxton Corporation.
About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust is a full-service private bank and trust company founded in 2004. Since its inception, Truxton Trust has been focused on a singular guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust delivers the highest level of personal service through its vastly experienced and credentialed team of professionals who provide comprehensive and customized financial solutions to individuals, their families and their business interests.
