SELLAS Life Sciences to Present at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, M.D., ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will present a corporate overview at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of SELLAS’ website at www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days on SELLAS’ website following the presentation.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS has a Phase 3 clinical trial planned (pending funding availability) for GPS in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is also studying GPS in combination with pembrolizumab in multiple indications. SELLAS has received Orphan Drug designations for GPS from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AML, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), and multiple myeloma (MM); GPS has also received Fast Track designation for AML, MPM and MM from the FDA. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NeuVax™, NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy being investigated for the prevention of the recurrence of breast cancer after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting. NPS has received Fast Track status designation by FDA for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

Investor Contacts

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

ir@sellaslife.com

David Moser, JD

SELLAS Life Sciences Group

813-864-2571

info@sellaslife.com



