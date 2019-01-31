B. Riley FBR to Host 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference May 22-23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), is pleased to announce that its 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference will be held May 22-23, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.



/EIN News/ -- This two-day, invitation-only conference is a premier investment and networking event which brings together public and private companies with institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and corporate clients, as well as select members of the press. The conference will feature multiple tracks of company presentations, fireside chats and private meetings between senior management teams and qualified investors. The event will also feature a number of valuable networking opportunities surrounding the conference.

Aligning with its own growth in recent years, the firm’s institutional investor conference has steadily expanded year over year. B. Riley FBR anticipates this year’s event to drive record attendance with more than 300 participating public and private companies across a broad range of industry sectors, which have been selected by the firm’s award-winning research team, and over 1,200 institutional clients through the firm’s broad distribution network.

“Our 20th annual conference represents a major milestone for the firm,” said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR. “Consistent with our evolution and growth, particularly since our 2017 merger, this year’s event reflects our commitment to broaden the business development environment we present to provide greater networking opportunities for all our attendees. I’m excited to see what comes of this event, and look forward to connecting with clients, colleagues, and friends this May.”

Additionally, in partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, the firm is hosting the 10th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. For the past decade, the iconic event has been held during B. Riley FBR’s conferences and features riveting boxing matches, A-list celebrities, and a unique networking and philanthropic opportunity for conference attendees.

To learn more about the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, as well as available sponsorship opportunities, visit www.brileyfbr.com/investorconference .



About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management, B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives, which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners, which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments, which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

Media Relations

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425







