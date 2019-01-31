ManTech Appoints Bryce Pippert as Senior Vice President and General Manager,   Mission Solutions & Services Group’s Federal Civilian Business Unit

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named Bryce Pippert as Senior Vice President for the Federal Civilian Business Unit of the company’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group, reporting to MSS President Matt Tait.



Bryce Pippert, ManTech Senior Vice President, Federal Civilian Business





/EIN News/ -- Effective February 1, 2019, Mr. Pippert lead our efforts to advance ManTech solutions that meet federal civilian agencies’ strategic objectives for modernization of operations, systems and infrastructure; best-in-class security; and effective data utilization. He joins ManTech after more than 12 years with Booz Allen Hamilton, where he most recently served as a Senior Vice President leading digital and analytic priorities.

“Bryce Pippert has a strong record of helping federal agencies implement major reforms and solve their tough problems to better serve citizens through the more effective use of data, and by leveraging modern methods and technologies,” said Matt Tait. “At ManTech, he will help our federal customers achieve greater mission impact and productivity at a cost savings.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .



Statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those we anticipate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updating information in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update them, whether as a result of a subsequent event or otherwise.

ManTech-c

Media Contacts:



Jim Crawford

Executive Director, External Communications

(O) 703.259.3636 (M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com



Sue Cushing

Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications

(O) 703.814.8369 (M) 703.927.1482

Sue.Cushing@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed3d901e-4ad7-439a-8bd0-2de5efcd73cd



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.