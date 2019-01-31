Future Farm Leases Providence, Rhode Island Building to Provisional Licensee

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered a lease for its building located at 115 Harris Avenue in Providence, Rhode Island (“the Property”) to Herask Associates, LLC (“Herask”). Herask has been issued a provisional license to cultivate medical marijuana from the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations (“DBR”) and was recently granted an extension to complete renovations and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) installation at the Property.



Herask and Future Farm have signed a five-year lease for the 15,000-square-foot building where Herask will house its cultivation and processing operation. Upon completion and final licensure by the DBR, the facility will provide high-quality, wholesale cannabis and cannabis-related products to Rhode Island’s state-sanctioned medical marijuana dispensaries.

The extension requires all renovations and installation to be completed by July 31, 2019. Herask has signed an agreement with local contractor Green Development to complete the work.

“We have been in discussions with Herask for quite some time and are excited to finally be able to call them our partners in Rhode Island,” states William Gildea, Future Farm’s CEO. “Now that they have received the extension from the DBR and enlisted Green Development as their general contractor, we are confident that Herask will be the cannabis supplier of choice within the state.”

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company’s mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed-cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm’s scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

