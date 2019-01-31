Nuance Named One of “Canada’s Top Employers for Young People” and One of “Montreal’s Top Employers”

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . today announced that it has been named one of “Canada’s Top Employers for Young People” and one of “Montreal’s Top Employers” as part of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, a competition conducted in partnership with The Globe and Mail.



/EIN News/ -- “Our people are what set us apart and they are a key reason that Nuance is such a great place to work,” said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “It’s their passion, curiosity, and relentless pursuit of creating exceptional experiences for our customers that keeps our company on the cutting edge of conversational AI and ambient intelligence solutions. We are fiercely committed to cultivating a culture where our employees can thrive, and providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs.”

The “Canada’s Top Employers for Young People” award is given to companies that offer the best environments for young people who are starting their professional careers. Each employer is evaluated on the benefits and programs they have to attract and retain younger workers, such as tuition assistance, co-ops and work study, mentorship and training programs, and career management programs.

Similarly, the “Montreal’s Top Employers” award is given to organizations scoring high across eight different employment categories, including: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized as a top Employer for Young People in Canada, and the ninth consecutive year it has been named a Top Employer in Montreal.

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees, Nuance offers competitive benefits that range from professional development and continuing education opportunities to flexible work schedules, and on-site health and wellness programs. Additionally, Nuance maintains strong relationships with many universities worldwide, and the company’s Montreal office offers a robust internship program for students and young professionals, hosting more than 150 interns over the last 18 months.

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://jobs.nuance.com .

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press contact:

Richard Mack

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5000

Email: richard.mack@nuance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.