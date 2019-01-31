Motorcar Parts of America Expands Sales Team

--Appoints Director - Retail Sales and Senior Account Executive--

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the appointments of automotive aftermarket industry veterans Ron Aparicio as a director - retail sales, and Melonie K. Pickett as senior account manager.

Aparicio most recently served as national sales director, traditional sales for Toronto, Canada-based Mevotech, based in California. His previous experience includes sales positions for California-based Motul USA and Walker Products. Aparicio currently serves on the board of several industry associations -- including Autocare Association, AWDA Manufacturers Advisory Committee, Autocare Education Committee, Automotive Sales Council and CAWA (California, Arizona, and Nevada Industry Association). He is a recipient of the Autocare Association’s Impact Award – recognizing aftermarket professionals under 40 years of age who have made remarkable contributions within the aftermarket industry. He holds a MAAP degree from Northwood University – University of the Aftermarket.

“Ron is a highly regarded aftermarket professional, and his addition to our elite team of sales professionals enhances the company’s customer first focus and complements its growing line of high-quality product offerings,” said Rick Mochulsky, senior vice president of sales.

The company also announced the appointment of Melonie K. Pickett as senior account manager. She most recently served as national account manager for Riverside, California-based K&N Engineering – holding various sales positions during her tenure with this specialized filtration company. Earlier in her career, she held various sales-related positions for Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone.

“Melonie is a seasoned sales professional with a commitment to customer service, innovative merchandising programs and growing strong relationships. We welcome her to our team and look forward to mutual success,” Mochulsky said.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. In addition, the company develops, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, batteries, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2018 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

