Valley National Bancorp Reports 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth and Fourth Quarter Net Income

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $77.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 earnings of $26.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, and net income of $69.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2017 results included charges mainly due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the Tax Act"). See further details below regarding infrequent items impacting our comparative operating results, including the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

  • Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $924.2 million, or 15.3 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 largely due to solid organic loan growth within most loan categories. See additional information under the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below.

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $223.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to our solid loan growth and higher rate new loan volumes.

  • Net Interest Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 3.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 3.12 percent for the third quarter of 2018.  See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

  • Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $231 thousand for the third quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $772 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-accrual loans represented 0.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018.

  • Provision for Credit Losses: The provision for credit losses increased $1.3 million to $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to third quarter of 2018 largely due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, higher allocated reserves for taxi medallion loans.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.7 million to $34.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 largely due to a $6.5 million pre-tax gain realized on the sale of our Visa Class B shares during the fourth quarter.  Partially offsetting this item, Valley also sold all of the private label mortgage-backed securities classified as available for sale in its investment portfolio for an aggregate net loss of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million to $153.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.  During the fourth quarter, the amortization of tax credit investments increased by $3.6 million mainly due to the timing of tax credits.  Salary and employee benefits remained relatively unchanged as compared to the third quarter despite the recognition of $2.7 million of severance costs related to our Branch Transformation strategy during the fourth quarter of 2018 (See more information below). Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.3 million due to moderate increases in depreciation and repairs and maintenance as compared to the third quarter of 2018.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in professional and legal fees.

  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 59.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 61.70 percent and 68.30 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.  Excluding severance expense, merger expense, amortization of tax credit investments, litigation reserve expense, net losses on securities transactions, the gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares and branch related asset impairments, if applicable in the period, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 57.84 percent and 57.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.  See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure.

  • Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 18.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 20.60 percent for the third quarter of 2018.  The decline in the effective tax rate was partly caused by a $2.3 million tax benefit related to the adjustment of Tax Act provisional amounts in our final 2017 tax returns completed during the fourth quarter of 2018. For 2019, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 22 percent to 24 percent.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "The progress that Valley and all our associates have made over the course of 2018 is tremendous.  We achieved record loan growth, embarked on a multi-year transformation of our delivery channels, and integrated our largest acquisition to date with great success.  As I look forward to 2019 and beyond, I am excited to continue our journey of providing the best possible experience and products to the customers and communities we serve.  All of the actions we are currently taking are expected to provide positive shareholder value over the long-term."

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $223.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $52.0 million and $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively.  The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to the  acquisition of USAmeriBancorp, Inc. (USAB) on January 1, 2018 and loan growth during 2018.  Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $17.6 million to $316.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018, largely due to an increase of $871.7 million in average loans and a 11 basis point increase in the yield on average loans.  Interest expense of $92.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.3 million from the third quarter of 2018 largely due to higher interest rates on many of our interest bearing deposit products and FHLB borrowings, and a $756.9 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.  The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely driven by both brokered and retail time deposit gathering initiatives, partially offset by lower short-term and long-term FHLB borrowings.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 3 basis points and 2 basis points from 3.13 percent and 3.12 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively.  The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis due to the higher yields on average loans and investment securities.  The yield on average loans increased to 4.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 4.50 percent for the third quarter of 2018, mostly due to the high volume of new loan originations at current market rates. The increased yield on average investment securities was partly caused by a decrease in premium amortization on residential mortgage-backed securities, due to lower prepayments on such financial instruments. The cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased by 17 basis points to 1.72 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the linked third quarter of 2018.  The increase was due to a 23 basis point increase in both the cost of average interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, largely driven by higher market interest rates. The cost of average long-term borrowings also increased 21 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to the change in the composition of such borrowings caused by the maturity and repayment of lower cost borrowings in the second half of 2018.  Our cost of total average deposits was 1.07 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 0.88 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Branch Transformation

As previously disclosed, Valley embarked on a continued strategy to overhaul its retail network in the second half of 2018. As a result, we identified several branches within New Jersey and New York that did not meet certain internal performance measures. Of those identified, we have closed 11 branches to date and expect to consolidate 9 additional branches by the end of the first quarter 2019.  The estimated annual operating expense savings from the 20 branch closures is expected to be approximately $9 million.  There were no material asset impairments related to actual and future branch closures during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to a $1.8 million charge in the third quarter of 2018.  Severance costs related to approved branch staff reductions totaled $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the remaining branch network, we continue to monitor the operating performance of each branch and implement tailored action plans focused on improving profitability and deposit levels for those branches that underperform.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $924.2 million to approximately $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018.  The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial and industrial, residential mortgage and commercial real estate loans.  The growth within the residential mortgage loan portfolio was also partially driven by the purchase of approximately $105 million of CRA qualifying loans.  During the fourth quarter of 2018, Valley originated $98 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment.  Loans held for sale totaled $35.2 million and $31.7 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $1.9 billion, or 8.3 percent, to approximately $24.5 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 mostly due to a $1.6 billion increase in time deposits from both brokered and retail deposit gathering efforts. During fourth quarter of 2018, Valley continued to increase its use of brokered CDs partly due to their relatively favorable pricing as compared to other available funding sources with similar terms, including FHLB advances. Money market deposit accounts also increased $176.8 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to September 30, 2018 resulting from ongoing retail and commercial account initiatives commenced in the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 25 percent, 46 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $849.5 million, or 28.6 percent, to approximately $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 mostly due to lower levels of short-term FHLB borrowings caused by the success of our current deposit gathering initiatives. Long-term borrowings also decreased $74.5 million, or 4.3 percent, to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 due to the normal maturity and repayment of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley.  At December 31, 2018, our PCI loan portfolio totaled $4.2 billion, or 16.7 percent of our total loan portfolio and included all loans acquired from USAB on January 1, 2018.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets totaled $98.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $88.7 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in NPAs from September 30, 2018 was mostly due to an increase of $10.0 million in non-accrual loans. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to taxi medallion loans totaling $14.1 million that were reclassified to non-performing commercial and industrial loans during the fourth quarter of 2018 (See further discussion of our taxi medallion lending below), partially offset by better performance in the residential mortgage loan portfolio and one large payoff of a non-accrual commercial real estate loan. Non-accrual loans represented 0.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018 as compared to 0.33 percent of total loans at September 30, 2018.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $9.5 million to $67.7 million, or 0.27 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2018 as compared to $58.2 million, or 0.24 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2018.  The higher level of accruing past due loans was primarily caused by increases of $5.8 million and $4.5 million in total loans past due 30 to 59 days and commercial and industrial loans 90 or more days past due, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we continued to closely monitor our NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $121.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at December 31, 2018. While most of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in the market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio. At December 31, 2018, the medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $73.7 million with related reserves of $27.9 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $66.5 million with related reserves of $26.3 million at September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the impaired medallion loans largely consisted of $58.5 million of non-accrual taxi cab medallion loans classified as doubtful, as well as performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans.  Additionally, Valley currently has $22.5 million of performing non-impaired taxi medallion loans which are scheduled to mature in 2019, and $18.3 million that mature between 2023 and 2027. If the loans with 2019 maturities became TDRs upon maturity and renewal, an additional reserve of $8.6 million would be required based on the allowance methodology at December 31, 2018.

The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017:

  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   December 31, 2017
      Allocation       Allocation       Allocation
      as a % of       as a % of       as a % of
  Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan   Allowance   Loan
  Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category   Allocation   Category
  ($ in thousands)
Loan Category:                      
Commercial and industrial loans* $ 95,392     2.20 %   $ 88,509     2.20 %   $ 60,828     2.22 %
Commercial real estate loans:                      
Commercial real estate 26,482     0.21 %   29,093     0.24 %   36,293     0.38 %
Construction 23,168     1.56 %   21,037     1.49 %   18,661     2.19 %
Total commercial real estate loans 49,650     0.36 %   50,130     0.37 %   54,954     0.53 %
Residential mortgage loans 5,041     0.12 %   4,919     0.13 %   3,605     0.13 %
Consumer loans:                      
Home equity 598     0.12 %   576     0.11 %   579     0.13 %
Auto and other consumer 5,614     0.26 %   5,341     0.25 %   4,486     0.23 %
Total consumer loans 6,212     0.23 %   5,917     0.22 %   5,065     0.21 %
Total allowance for credit losses $ 156,295     0.62 %   $ 149,475     0.62 %   $ 124,452     0.68 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans     0.75 %       0.76 %       0.73 %
___                          
* Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.                          
                           

Our loan portfolio, totaling $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018, had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million and $231 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs totaling $772 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017.  Overall, net loan charge-offs decreased to $658 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.  During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $7.9 million as compared to $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.  Overall, our provision for credit losses was $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.  The increase in the 2018 provision was largely due to strong loan growth and increased allocated reserves for impaired loans mostly caused by taxi medallion loans.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.62 percent at both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, and 0.68 percent at December 31, 2017.  At December 31, 2018, our allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively stable in most loan categories as compared to September 30, 2018.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.34 percent, 9.30 percent, 7.57 percent and 8.43 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 earnings.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 (Conference ID: 4398224).  The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9gtdqchn and archived on Valley's website through Thursday, February 28, 2019.  Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $32 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates approximately 226 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • weakness or a decline in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
  • the inability to retain USAB’s customers and key employees;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
  • an increase in our allowance for credit losses due higher than expected loan losses within one or more segments of our loan portfolio;
  • less than expected cost reductions and revenue enhancement from Valley's cost reduction plans including its earnings enhancement program called "LIFT" and branch transformation strategy;
  • greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
  • the effect of the partial U.S. Government shutdown on levels of economic activity in the markets in which we operate and on levels of end market demand in the economy in general;
  • cyber attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
  • results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential litigations arising from claims of breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, contractual claims, environmental laws, patent or trade mark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
  • changes in accounting policies or accounting standards, including the new authoritative accounting guidance (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) which may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other changes in tax laws, regulations and case law;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather or other external events;
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and
  • the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018   2018   2017   2018   2017
FINANCIAL DATA:                  
Net interest income $ 222,053     $ 216,800     $ 169,414     $ 857,203     $ 660,047  
Net interest income - FTE (1) 223,414     218,136     171,394     862,922     668,350  
Non-interest income 34,694     29,038     30,159     134,052     111,706  
Non-interest expense 153,712     151,681     136,317     629,061     509,073  
Income tax expense 18,074     18,046     34,958     68,265     90,831  
Net income 77,102     69,559     26,098     261,428     161,907  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     9,449  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 73,930     $ 66,387     $ 22,926     $ 248,740     $ 152,458  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
Basic 331,492,648     331,486,500     264,332,895     331,258,964     264,038,123  
Diluted 332,856,385     333,000,242     265,288,067     332,693,718     264,889,007  
Per common share data:                  
Basic earnings $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.09     $ 0.75     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings 0.22     0.20     0.09     0.75     0.58  
Cash dividends declared 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.44     0.44  
Closing stock price - high 11.51     13.04     12.17     13.28     12.76  
Closing stock price - low 8.45     11.25     11.00     8.45     10.71  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478     $ 69,888     $ 42,591     $ 269,897     $ 179,074  
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21     0.21     0.16     0.81     0.68  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21     0.21     0.16     0.81     0.68  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Net interest margin 3.08 %   3.10 %   3.09 %   3.09 %   3.07 %
Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.10     3.12     3.13     3.11     3.11  
Annualized return on average assets 0.98     0.91     0.44     0.86     0.69  
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 9.23     8.41     4.07     7.91     6.55  
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 14.17     12.96     5.71     12.21     9.32  
Efficiency ratio (3) 59.87     61.70     68.30     63.46     65.96  
CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)                  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 %   0.96 %   0.77 %   0.93 %   0.80 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.70     8.84     7.14     8.55     7.63  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.36     13.61     10.00     13.20     10.85  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 56.68     57.84     57.43     57.90     58.93  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:                  
Assets $ 31,328,729     $ 30,493,175     $ 23,907,011     $ 30,229,276     $ 23,478,798  
Interest earning assets 28,806,620     27,971,712     21,932,517     27,702,911     21,488,498  
Loans 24,530,919     23,659,190     18,242,690     23,340,330     17,819,003  
Interest bearing liabilities 21,515,197     20,758,249     15,919,382     20,528,920     15,640,317  
Deposits 23,702,885     22,223,203     17,812,343     22,418,142     17,456,115  
Shareholders' equity 3,340,411     3,307,690     2,562,326     3,304,531     2,471,751  
                             


  As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017
Assets $ 31,863,088     $ 30,881,948     $ 30,182,979     $ 29,464,357     $ 24,002,306  
Total loans 25,035,469     24,111,290     23,234,716     22,552,767     18,331,580  
Non-PCI loans 20,845,383     19,681,255     18,587,015     17,636,934     16,944,365  
Deposits 24,452,974     22,588,272     21,640,772     21,959,846     18,153,462  
Shareholders' equity 3,350,454     3,302,936     3,277,312     3,245,003     2,533,165  
                   
LOANS:                  
(In thousands)                  
Commercial and industrial $ 4,331,032     $ 4,015,280     $ 3,829,525     $ 3,631,597     $ 2,741,425  
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial real estate 12,407,275     12,251,231     11,913,830     11,706,228     9,496,777  
Construction 1,488,132     1,416,259     1,376,732     1,372,508     851,105  
Total commercial real estate 13,895,407     13,667,490     13,290,562     13,078,736     10,347,882  
Residential mortgage 4,111,400     3,782,972     3,528,682     3,321,560     2,859,035  
Consumer:                  
Home equity 517,089     521,797     520,849     549,329     446,280  
Automobile 1,319,571     1,288,902     1,281,735     1,222,721     1,208,902  
Other consumer 860,970     834,849     783,363     748,824     728,056  
Total consumer loans 2,697,630     2,645,548     2,585,947     2,520,874     2,383,238  
 Total loans $ 25,035,469     $ 24,111,290     $ 23,234,716     $ 22,552,767     $ 18,331,580  
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                  
Book value per common share $ 9.48     $ 9.33     $ 9.26     $ 9.16     $ 8.79  
Tangible book value per common share(2) 5.97     5.81     5.75     5.65     6.01  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.45 %   6.48 %   6.56 %   6.61 %   6.83 %
Tier 1 leverage capital 7.57     7.63     7.72     7.71     8.03  
Common equity tier 1 capital 8.43     8.56     8.71     8.77     9.22  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.30     9.46     9.65     9.73     10.41  
Total risk-based capital 11.34     11.55     11.77     11.89     12.61  
                             


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2018   2018   2017   2018   2017
Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 149,475     $ 143,154     $ 121,480     $ 124,452     $ 116,604  
Loans charged-off:                  
Commercial and industrial (909 )   (833 )   (532 )   (2,515 )   (5,421 )
Commercial real estate         (6 )   (348 )   (559 )
Construction                  
Residential mortgage (56 )       (42 )   (223 )   (530 )
Total Consumer (1,194 )   (1,150 )   (1,097 )   (4,977 )   (4,564 )
Total loans charged-off (2,159 )   (1,983 )   (1,677 )   (8,063 )   (11,074 )
Charged-off loans recovered:                  
Commercial and industrial 566     1,131     1,256     4,623     4,736  
Commercial real estate 21     12     22     417     552  
Construction         579         873  
Residential mortgage 3     9     113     272     1,016  
Total Consumer 530     600     479     2,093     1,803  
Total loans recovered 1,120     1,752     2,449     7,405     8,980  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,039 )   (231 )   772     (658 )   (2,094 )
Provision for credit losses 7,859     6,552     2,200     32,501     9,942  
Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 156,295     $ 149,475     $ 124,452     $ 156,295     $ 124,452  
Components of allowance for credit losses:                  
Allowance for loans $ 151,859     $ 144,963     $ 120,856     $ 151,859     $ 120,856  
Allowance for unfunded letters of credit 4,436     4,512     3,596     4,436     3,596  
Allowance for credit losses $ 156,295     $ 149,475     $ 124,452     $ 156,295     $ 124,452  
Components of provision for credit losses:                  
Provision for loan losses $ 7,935     $ 6,432     $ 1,118     $ 31,661     $ 8,531  
Provision for unfunded letters of credit (76 )   120     1,082     840     1,411  
Provision for credit losses $ 7,859     $ 6,552     $ 2,200     $ 32,501     $ 9,942  
                   
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 %   0.00 %   (0.02 )%   0.00 %   0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.75 %   0.76 %   0.73 %   0.75 %   0.73 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.62 %   0.62 %   0.68 %   0.62 %   0.68 %
                             


  As of
ASSET QUALITY: (4) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017
Accruing past due loans:                  
30 to 59 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 13,085     $ 9,462     $ 6,780     $ 5,405     $ 3,650  
Commercial real estate 9,521     3,387     4,323     3,699     11,223  
Construction 2,829     15,576     175     532     12,949  
Residential mortgage 16,576     10,058     7,961     6,460     12,669  
Total Consumer 9,740     7,443     6,573     5,244     8,409  
Total 30 to 59 days past due 51,751     45,926     25,812     21,340     48,900  
60 to 89 days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 3,768     1,431     1,533     804     544  
Commercial real estate 530     2,502              
Construction     36         1,099     18,845  
Residential mortgage 2,458     3,270     1,978     4,081     7,903  
Total Consumer 1,386     1,249     860     1,489     1,199  
Total 60 to 89 days past due 8,142     8,488     4,371     7,473     28,491  
90 or more days past due:                  
Commercial and industrial 6,156     1,618     560     653      
Commercial real estate 27     27     27     27     27  
Construction                  
Residential mortgage 1,288     1,877     2,324     3,361     2,779  
Total Consumer 341     282     198     372     284  
Total 90 or more days past due 7,812     3,804     3,109     4,413     3,090  
Total accruing past due loans $ 67,705     $ 58,218     $ 33,292     $ 33,226     $ 80,481  
Non-accrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 70,096     $ 52,929     $ 53,596     $ 25,112     $ 20,890  
Commercial real estate 2,372     7,103     7,452     8,679     11,328  
Construction 356         1,100     732     732  
Residential mortgage 12,917     16,083     19,303     22,694     12,405  
Total Consumer 2,655     2,248     3,003     3,104     1,870  
Total non-accrual loans 88,396     78,363     84,454     60,321     47,225  
Other real estate owned (OREO) 9,491     9,863     11,760     13,773     9,795  
Other repossessed assets 744     445     864     858     441  
Total non-performing assets $ 98,631     $ 88,671     $ 97,078     $ 74,952     $ 57,461  
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 77,216     $ 81,141     $ 83,694     $ 116,414     $ 117,176  
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.35 %   0.33 %   0.36 %   0.27 %   0.26 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.62 %   0.57 %   0.51 %   0.41 %   0.70 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 171.79 %   184.99 %   164.30 %   220.26 %   255.92 %
Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (5) $ 56,125     $ 75,422     $ 57,311     $ 62,857     $ 38,088  
                                       

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for the periods ending in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
     
(2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance.  Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations.  Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018   2018   2017   2018   2017
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:                  
Net income, as reported $ 77,102     $ 69,559     $ 26,098     $ 261,428     $ 161,907  
Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (net of tax)* (4,677 )           (4,677 )    
Add: Losses on securities transactions (net of tax) 1,047     56     15     1,677     12  
Add: Severance costs (branch transformation only, net of tax)** 1,907             1,907      
Add: LIFT program expense (net of tax)***                 5,753  
Add: Branch related asset impairment (net of tax)****     1,304         1,304      
Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax)     1,206         8,726      
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)***** (455 )   935     1,073     12,494     2,274  
Add: Amortization of tax credit investments (Tax Act impact only)         3,136         3,136  
Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (USAB and Tax Act impacts only) (2,274 )       15,441     (274 )   15,441  
Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650     $ 73,060     $ 45,763     $ 282,585     $ 188,523  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     9,449  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478     $ 69,888     $ 42,591     $ 269,897     $ 179,074  
_____________                  
* The gain from the sale of non-marketable securities is included in other non-interest income.
** Severance costs are included in salary and employee benefits expense.
*** LIFT program expenses are primarily within professional and legal fees, and salary and employee benefits expense.
**** Branch related asset impairment is included in net losses on sale of assets within other non-interest income.
*****  Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits and other expense.
                   
Adjusted per common share data:                  
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478     $ 69,888     $ 42,591     $ 269,897     $ 179,074  
Average number of shares outstanding 331,492,648     331,486,500     264,332,895     331,258,964     264,038,123  
Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.81     $ 0.68  
Average number of diluted shares outstanding 332,856,385     333,000,242     265,288,067     332,693,718     264,889,007  
Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.81     $ 0.68  
                                       


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018   2018   2017   2018   2017
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650     $ 73,060     $ 45,763     $ 282,585     $ 188,523  
Average shareholders' equity 3,340,411     3,307,690     2,562,326     3,304,531     2,471,751  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,164,638     1,161,167     732,604     1,163,398     734,200  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,175,773     $ 2,146,523     $ 1,829,722     $ 2,141,133     $ 1,737,551  
Annualized return on average tangible  shareholders' equity 13.36 %   13.61 %   10.00 %   13.20 %   10.85 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650     $ 73,060     $ 45,763     $ 282,585     $ 188,523  
Average assets $ 31,328,729     $ 30,493,175     $ 23,907,011     $ 30,229,276     $ 23,478,798  
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 %   0.96 %   0.77 %   0.93 %   0.80 %
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650     $ 73,060     $ 45,763     $ 282,585     $ 188,523  
Average shareholders' equity $ 3,340,411     $ 3,307,690     $ 2,562,326     $ 3,304,531     $ 2,471,751  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.70 %   8.84 %   7.14 %   8.55 %   7.63 %
                             


Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:                  
Net income, as reported $ 77,102     $ 69,559     $ 26,098     $ 261,428     $ 161,907  
Average shareholders' equity 3,340,411     3,307,690     2,562,326     3,304,531     2,471,751  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,164,638     1,161,167     732,604     1,163,398     734,200  
 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,175,773     $ 2,146,523     $ 1,829,722     $ 2,141,133     $ 1,737,551  
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.17 %   12.96 %   5.71 %   12.21 %   9.32 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                  
Non-interest expense $ 153,712     $ 151,681     $ 136,317     $ 629,061     $ 509,073  
Less:  Severance expense (branch transformation only, pre-tax) 2,662             2,662      
Less:  LIFT program expenses (pre-tax)                 9,875  
Less:  Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax)     1,684         12,184      
Less:  Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) (635 )   1,304     1,378     17,445     2,620  
Less:  Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 9,044     5,412     20,302     24,200     41,747  
Non-interest expense, as adjusted 142,641     143,281     114,637     572,570     454,831  
Net interest income 222,053     216,800     169,414     857,203     660,047  
Non-interest income, as reported 34,694     29,038     30,159     134,052     111,706  
Add: Branch related asset impairment (pre-tax)     1,821         1,821      
Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 1,462     79     25     2,342     20  
Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (pre-tax) 6,530             6,530      
Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 29,626     $ 30,938     $ 30,184     $ 131,685     $ 111,726  
Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 251,679     $ 247,738     $ 199,598     $ 988,888     $ 771,773  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 56.68 %   57.84 %   57.43 %   57.90 %   58.93 %
                             


  As Of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017
Tangible book value per common share:                  
Common shares outstanding 331,431,217     331,501,424     331,454,025     331,189,859     264,468,851  
Shareholders' equity $ 3,350,454     $ 3,302,936     $ 3,277,312     $ 3,245,003     $ 2,533,165  
Less: Preferred Stock 209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691     209,691  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,161,655     1,166,481     1,162,858     1,165,379     733,144  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,979,108     $ 1,926,764     $ 1,904,763     $ 1,869,933     $ 1,590,330  
Tangible book value per common share $ 5.97     $ 5.81     $ 5.75     $ 5.65     $ 6.01  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,979,108     $ 1,926,764     $ 1,904,763     $ 1,869,933     $ 1,590,330  
Total assets $ 31,863,088     $ 30,881,948     $ 30,182,979     $ 29,464,357     $ 24,002,306  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,161,655     1,166,481     1,162,858     1,165,379     733,144  
Tangible assets $ 30,701,433     $ 29,715,467     $ 29,020,121     $ 28,298,978     $ 23,269,162  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.45 %   6.48 %   6.56 %   6.61 %   6.83 %
                             


(3 The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income.
(4 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans.  PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley.
(5 ) Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above.

SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)

  December 31,
  2018   2017
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 251,541     $ 243,310  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 177,088     172,800  
Investment securities:      
Held to maturity (fair value of $2,034,943 at December 31, 2018 and $1,837,620 at December 31, 2017) 2,068,246     1,842,691  
Available for sale 1,749,544     1,493,905  
Total investment securities 3,817,790     3,336,596  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 35,155     15,119  
Loans 25,035,469     18,331,580  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (151,859 )   (120,856 )
Net loans 24,883,610     18,210,724  
Premises and equipment, net 341,630     287,705  
Bank owned life insurance 439,602     386,079  
Accrued interest receivable 95,296     73,990  
Goodwill 1,084,665     690,637  
Other intangible assets, net 76,990     42,507  
Other assets 659,721     542,839  
Total Assets $ 31,863,088     $ 24,002,306  
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 6,175,495     $ 5,224,928  
Interest bearing:      
Savings, NOW and money market 11,213,495     9,365,013  
Time 7,063,984     3,563,521  
Total deposits 24,452,974     18,153,462  
Short-term borrowings 2,118,914     748,628  
Long-term borrowings 1,654,268     2,315,819  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,370     41,774  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 231,108     209,458  
Total Liabilities 28,512,634     21,469,141  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 111,590     111,590  
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 98,101     98,101  
Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 331,634,951 shares at December 31, 2018 and 264,498,643 shares at December 31, 2017) 116,240     92,727  
Surplus 2,796,499     2,060,356  
Retained earnings 299,642     216,733  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,431 )   (46,005 )
Treasury stock, at cost (203,734 shares at December 31, 2018 and 29,792 shares at December 31, 2017) (2,187 )   (337 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,350,454     2,533,165  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 31,863,088     $ 24,002,306  
               

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2018   2018   2017   2018   2017
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 282,847     $ 265,870     $ 192,537     $ 1,033,993     $ 734,474  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                  
Taxable 22,399     21,362     18,237     87,306     72,676  
Tax-exempt 5,121     5,023     3,673     21,504     15,399  
Dividends 3,561     3,981     2,867     13,209     9,812  
Interest on other short-term investments 666     805     637     3,236     1,793  
Total interest income 314,594     297,041     217,951     1,159,248     834,154  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Savings, NOW and money market 32,546     28,775     16,762     108,394     55,300  
Time 30,599     20,109     11,975     81,959     42,546  
Interest on short-term borrowings 14,092     15,193     3,456     45,930     18,034  
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 15,304     16,164     16,344     65,762     58,227  
Total interest expense 92,541     80,241     48,537     302,045     174,107  
Net Interest Income 222,053     216,800     169,414     857,203     660,047  
Provision for credit losses 7,859     6,552     2,200     32,501     9,942  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 214,194     210,248     167,214     824,702     650,105  
Non-Interest Income                  
Trust and investment services 2,998     3,143     2,932     12,633     11,538  
Insurance commissions 3,720     3,646     4,218     15,213     18,156  
Service charges on deposit accounts 6,288     6,597     5,393     26,817     21,529  
Losses on securities transactions, net (1,462 )   (79 )   (25 )   (2,342 )   (20 )
Fees from loan servicing 2,478     2,573     1,843     9,319     7,384  
Gains on sales of loans, net 2,372     3,748     6,375     20,515     20,814  
Bank owned life insurance 1,731     2,545     1,633     8,691     7,338  
Other 16,569     6,865     7,790     43,206     24,967  
Total non-interest income 34,694     29,038     30,159     134,052     111,706  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Salary and employee benefits expense 80,802     80,778     64,560     333,816     263,337  
Net occupancy and equipment expense 27,643     26,295     23,843     108,763     92,243  
FDIC insurance assessment 7,303     7,421     5,163     28,266     19,821  
Amortization of other intangible assets 4,809     4,697     2,420     18,416     10,016  
Professional and legal fees 5,119     6,638     5,727     34,141     25,834  
Amortization of tax credit investments 9,044     5,412     20,302     24,200     41,747  
Telecommunication expense 2,166     3,327     2,091     12,102     9,921  
Other 16,826     17,113     12,211     69,357     46,154  
Total non-interest expense 153,712     151,681     136,317     629,061     509,073  
Income Before Income Taxes 95,176     87,605     61,056     329,693     252,738  
Income tax expense 18,074     18,046     34,958     68,265     90,831  
Net Income 77,102     69,559     26,098     261,428     161,907  
Dividends on preferred stock 3,172     3,172     3,172     12,688     9,449  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 73,930     $ 66,387     $ 22,926     $ 248,740     $ 152,458  
Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Basic $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.09     $ 0.75     $ 0.58  
Diluted 0.22     0.20     0.09     0.75     0.58  
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11     0.11     0.11     0.44     0.44  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:                  
Basic 331,492,648     331,486,500     264,332,895     331,258,964     264,038,123  
Diluted 332,856,385     333,000,242     265,288,067     332,693,718     264,889,007  
                             



  VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
  Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
  Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   December 31, 2017
   Average       Avg.    Average       Avg.    Average       Avg.
($ in thousands)  Balance    Interest   Rate    Balance    Interest   Rate    Balance    Interest   Rate
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets                                  
Loans (1)(2) $ 24,530,919     $ 282,847     4.61 %   $ 23,659,190     $ 265,871     4.50 %   $ 18,242,690     $ 192,539     4.22 %
Taxable investments (3) 3,398,396     25,960     3.06 %   3,399,910     25,343     2.98 %   2,931,144     21,104     2.88 %
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 713,552     6,482     3.63 %   730,711     6,358     3.48 %   528,681     5,651     4.28 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks 163,753     666     1.63 %   181,901     805     1.77 %   230,002     637     1.11 %
Total interest earning assets 28,806,620     315,955     4.39 %   27,971,712     298,377     4.27 %   21,932,517     219,931     4.01 %
Other assets 2,522,109             2,521,463             1,974,494          
Total assets $ 31,328,729             $ 30,493,175             $ 23,907,011          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 11,186,180     $ 32,546     1.16 %   $ 11,032,866     $ 28,775     1.04 %   $ 9,085,986     $ 16,762     0.74 %
Time deposits 6,245,803     30,599     1.96 %   4,967,691     20,109     1.62 %   3,478,046     11,975     1.38 %
Short-term borrowings 2,316,020     14,092     2.43 %   2,766,398     15,193     2.20 %   1,011,130     3,456     1.37 %
Long-term borrowings (4) 1,767,194     15,304     3.46 %   1,991,294     16,164     3.25 %   2,344,220     16,344     2.79 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 21,515,197     92,541     1.72 %   20,758,249     80,241     1.55 %   15,919,382     48,537     1.22 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 6,270,902             6,222,646             5,248,311          
Other liabilities 202,219             204,590             176,992          
Shareholders' equity 3,340,411             3,307,690             2,562,326          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,328,729             $ 30,493,175             $ 23,907,011          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)     $ 223,414     2.67 %       $ 218,136     2.72 %       $ 171,394     2.79 %
Tax equivalent adjustment     (1,361 )           (1,336 )           (1,980 )    
Net interest income, as reported     $ 222,053             $ 216,800             $ 169,414      
Net interest margin (6)         3.08 %           3.10 %           3.09 %
Tax equivalent effect         0.02 %           0.02 %           0.04 %
Net interest margin on a fully tax  equivalent basis (6)         3.10 %           3.12 %           3.13 %
____________                                        


(1)         Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for 2018 and 2017, respectively.
(2)   Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3)   The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4)   Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6)   Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
     


Contact: Alan D. Eskow
  Senior Executive Vice President and
  Chief Financial Officer
  973-305-4003

