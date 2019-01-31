Valley National Bancorp Reports 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth and Fourth Quarter Net Income

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $77.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 earnings of $26.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, and net income of $69.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2017 results included charges mainly due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the Tax Act"). See further details below regarding infrequent items impacting our comparative operating results, including the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $924.2 million, or 15.3 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 largely due to solid organic loan growth within most loan categories. See additional information under the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below.





Loans increased $924.2 million, or 15.3 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 largely due to solid organic loan growth within most loan categories. See additional information under the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below. Net Interest Income: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $223.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to our solid loan growth and higher rate new loan volumes.





Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $223.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to our solid loan growth and higher rate new loan volumes. Net Interest Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 3.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 3.12 percent for the third quarter of 2018. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.





Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 3.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 3.12 percent for the third quarter of 2018. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details. Credit Quality : Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $231 thousand for the third quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $772 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-accrual loans represented 0.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018.





: Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $231 thousand for the third quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $772 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-accrual loans represented 0.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018. Provision for Credit Losses : The provision for credit losses increased $1.3 million to $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to third quarter of 2018 largely due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, higher allocated reserves for taxi medallion loans.





: The provision for credit losses increased $1.3 million to $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to third quarter of 2018 largely due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, higher allocated reserves for taxi medallion loans. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.7 million to $34.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 largely due to a $6.5 million pre-tax gain realized on the sale of our Visa Class B shares during the fourth quarter. Partially offsetting this item, Valley also sold all of the private label mortgage-backed securities classified as available for sale in its investment portfolio for an aggregate net loss of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.





Non-interest income increased $5.7 million to $34.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 largely due to a $6.5 million pre-tax gain realized on the sale of our Visa Class B shares during the fourth quarter. Partially offsetting this item, Valley also sold all of the private label mortgage-backed securities classified as available for sale in its investment portfolio for an aggregate net loss of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million to $153.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter, the amortization of tax credit investments increased by $3.6 million mainly due to the timing of tax credits. Salary and employee benefits remained relatively unchanged as compared to the third quarter despite the recognition of $2.7 million of severance costs related to our Branch Transformation strategy during the fourth quarter of 2018 (See more information below). Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.3 million due to moderate increases in depreciation and repairs and maintenance as compared to the third quarter of 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in professional and legal fees.





Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million to $153.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter, the amortization of tax credit investments increased by $3.6 million mainly due to the timing of tax credits. Salary and employee benefits remained relatively unchanged as compared to the third quarter despite the recognition of $2.7 million of severance costs related to our Branch Transformation strategy during the fourth quarter of 2018 (See more information below). Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.3 million due to moderate increases in depreciation and repairs and maintenance as compared to the third quarter of 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in professional and legal fees. Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 59.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 61.70 percent and 68.30 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Excluding severance expense, merger expense, amortization of tax credit investments, litigation reserve expense, net losses on securities transactions, the gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares and branch related asset impairments, if applicable in the period, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 57.84 percent and 57.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure.





Our efficiency ratio was 59.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 61.70 percent and 68.30 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Excluding severance expense, merger expense, amortization of tax credit investments, litigation reserve expense, net losses on securities transactions, the gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares and branch related asset impairments, if applicable in the period, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 57.84 percent and 57.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure. Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 18.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 20.60 percent for the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the effective tax rate was partly caused by a $2.3 million tax benefit related to the adjustment of Tax Act provisional amounts in our final 2017 tax returns completed during the fourth quarter of 2018. For 2019, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 22 percent to 24 percent.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "The progress that Valley and all our associates have made over the course of 2018 is tremendous. We achieved record loan growth, embarked on a multi-year transformation of our delivery channels, and integrated our largest acquisition to date with great success. As I look forward to 2019 and beyond, I am excited to continue our journey of providing the best possible experience and products to the customers and communities we serve. All of the actions we are currently taking are expected to provide positive shareholder value over the long-term."

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $223.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $52.0 million and $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to the acquisition of USAmeriBancorp, Inc. (USAB) on January 1, 2018 and loan growth during 2018. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $17.6 million to $316.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018, largely due to an increase of $871.7 million in average loans and a 11 basis point increase in the yield on average loans. Interest expense of $92.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $12.3 million from the third quarter of 2018 largely due to higher interest rates on many of our interest bearing deposit products and FHLB borrowings, and a $756.9 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely driven by both brokered and retail time deposit gathering initiatives, partially offset by lower short-term and long-term FHLB borrowings.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 3 basis points and 2 basis points from 3.13 percent and 3.12 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis due to the higher yields on average loans and investment securities. The yield on average loans increased to 4.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 4.50 percent for the third quarter of 2018, mostly due to the high volume of new loan originations at current market rates. The increased yield on average investment securities was partly caused by a decrease in premium amortization on residential mortgage-backed securities, due to lower prepayments on such financial instruments. The cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased by 17 basis points to 1.72 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the linked third quarter of 2018. The increase was due to a 23 basis point increase in both the cost of average interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, largely driven by higher market interest rates. The cost of average long-term borrowings also increased 21 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2018 largely due to the change in the composition of such borrowings caused by the maturity and repayment of lower cost borrowings in the second half of 2018. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.07 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 0.88 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Branch Transformation

As previously disclosed, Valley embarked on a continued strategy to overhaul its retail network in the second half of 2018. As a result, we identified several branches within New Jersey and New York that did not meet certain internal performance measures. Of those identified, we have closed 11 branches to date and expect to consolidate 9 additional branches by the end of the first quarter 2019. The estimated annual operating expense savings from the 20 branch closures is expected to be approximately $9 million. There were no material asset impairments related to actual and future branch closures during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to a $1.8 million charge in the third quarter of 2018. Severance costs related to approved branch staff reductions totaled $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the remaining branch network, we continue to monitor the operating performance of each branch and implement tailored action plans focused on improving profitability and deposit levels for those branches that underperform.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $924.2 million to approximately $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial and industrial, residential mortgage and commercial real estate loans. The growth within the residential mortgage loan portfolio was also partially driven by the purchase of approximately $105 million of CRA qualifying loans. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Valley originated $98 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment. Loans held for sale totaled $35.2 million and $31.7 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $1.9 billion, or 8.3 percent, to approximately $24.5 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 mostly due to a $1.6 billion increase in time deposits from both brokered and retail deposit gathering efforts. During fourth quarter of 2018, Valley continued to increase its use of brokered CDs partly due to their relatively favorable pricing as compared to other available funding sources with similar terms, including FHLB advances. Money market deposit accounts also increased $176.8 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to September 30, 2018 resulting from ongoing retail and commercial account initiatives commenced in the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 25 percent, 46 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $849.5 million, or 28.6 percent, to approximately $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 mostly due to lower levels of short-term FHLB borrowings caused by the success of our current deposit gathering initiatives. Long-term borrowings also decreased $74.5 million, or 4.3 percent, to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018 from September 30, 2018 due to the normal maturity and repayment of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. At December 31, 2018, our PCI loan portfolio totaled $4.2 billion, or 16.7 percent of our total loan portfolio and included all loans acquired from USAB on January 1, 2018.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets totaled $98.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $88.7 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in NPAs from September 30, 2018 was mostly due to an increase of $10.0 million in non-accrual loans. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to taxi medallion loans totaling $14.1 million that were reclassified to non-performing commercial and industrial loans during the fourth quarter of 2018 (See further discussion of our taxi medallion lending below), partially offset by better performance in the residential mortgage loan portfolio and one large payoff of a non-accrual commercial real estate loan. Non-accrual loans represented 0.35 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018 as compared to 0.33 percent of total loans at September 30, 2018.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $9.5 million to $67.7 million, or 0.27 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2018 as compared to $58.2 million, or 0.24 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2018. The higher level of accruing past due loans was primarily caused by increases of $5.8 million and $4.5 million in total loans past due 30 to 59 days and commercial and industrial loans 90 or more days past due, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we continued to closely monitor our NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $121.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at December 31, 2018. While most of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in the market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio. At December 31, 2018, the medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $73.7 million with related reserves of $27.9 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $66.5 million with related reserves of $26.3 million at September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the impaired medallion loans largely consisted of $58.5 million of non-accrual taxi cab medallion loans classified as doubtful, as well as performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans. Additionally, Valley currently has $22.5 million of performing non-impaired taxi medallion loans which are scheduled to mature in 2019, and $18.3 million that mature between 2023 and 2027. If the loans with 2019 maturities became TDRs upon maturity and renewal, an additional reserve of $8.6 million would be required based on the allowance methodology at December 31, 2018.

The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017:

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans* $ 95,392 2.20 % $ 88,509 2.20 % $ 60,828 2.22 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 26,482 0.21 % 29,093 0.24 % 36,293 0.38 % Construction 23,168 1.56 % 21,037 1.49 % 18,661 2.19 % Total commercial real estate loans 49,650 0.36 % 50,130 0.37 % 54,954 0.53 % Residential mortgage loans 5,041 0.12 % 4,919 0.13 % 3,605 0.13 % Consumer loans: Home equity 598 0.12 % 576 0.11 % 579 0.13 % Auto and other consumer 5,614 0.26 % 5,341 0.25 % 4,486 0.23 % Total consumer loans 6,212 0.23 % 5,917 0.22 % 5,065 0.21 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 156,295 0.62 % $ 149,475 0.62 % $ 124,452 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.73 % ___ * Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $25.0 billion at December 31, 2018, had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million and $231 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs totaling $772 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. Overall, net loan charge-offs decreased to $658 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $7.9 million as compared to $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Overall, our provision for credit losses was $32.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the 2018 provision was largely due to strong loan growth and increased allocated reserves for impaired loans mostly caused by taxi medallion loans.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.62 percent at both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, and 0.68 percent at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, our allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively stable in most loan categories as compared to September 30, 2018.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.34 percent, 9.30 percent, 7.57 percent and 8.43 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 (Conference ID: 4398224). The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9gtdqchn and archived on Valley's website through Thursday, February 28, 2019. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $32 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates approximately 226 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

weakness or a decline in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;

the inability to retain USAB’s customers and key employees;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;

an increase in our allowance for credit losses due higher than expected loan losses within one or more segments of our loan portfolio;

less than expected cost reductions and revenue enhancement from Valley's cost reduction plans including its earnings enhancement program called "LIFT" and branch transformation strategy;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;

the effect of the partial U.S. Government shutdown on levels of economic activity in the markets in which we operate and on levels of end market demand in the economy in general;

cyber attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential litigations arising from claims of breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, contractual claims, environmental laws, patent or trade mark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

changes in accounting policies or accounting standards, including the new authoritative accounting guidance (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) which may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other changes in tax laws, regulations and case law;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather or other external events;

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and

the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 222,053 $ 216,800 $ 169,414 $ 857,203 $ 660,047 Net interest income - FTE (1) 223,414 218,136 171,394 862,922 668,350 Non-interest income 34,694 29,038 30,159 134,052 111,706 Non-interest expense 153,712 151,681 136,317 629,061 509,073 Income tax expense 18,074 18,046 34,958 68,265 90,831 Net income 77,102 69,559 26,098 261,428 161,907 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 9,449 Net income available to common stockholders $ 73,930 $ 66,387 $ 22,926 $ 248,740 $ 152,458 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 331,492,648 331,486,500 264,332,895 331,258,964 264,038,123 Diluted 332,856,385 333,000,242 265,288,067 332,693,718 264,889,007 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.75 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings 0.22 0.20 0.09 0.75 0.58 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Closing stock price - high 11.51 13.04 12.17 13.28 12.76 Closing stock price - low 8.45 11.25 11.00 8.45 10.71 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2) Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478 $ 69,888 $ 42,591 $ 269,897 $ 179,074 Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21 0.21 0.16 0.81 0.68 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.21 0.21 0.16 0.81 0.68 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.10 % 3.09 % 3.09 % 3.07 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.10 3.12 3.13 3.11 3.11 Annualized return on average assets 0.98 0.91 0.44 0.86 0.69 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 9.23 8.41 4.07 7.91 6.55 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 14.17 12.96 5.71 12.21 9.32 Efficiency ratio (3) 59.87 61.70 68.30 63.46 65.96 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2) Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.93 % 0.80 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.70 8.84 7.14 8.55 7.63 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.36 13.61 10.00 13.20 10.85 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 56.68 57.84 57.43 57.90 58.93 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 31,328,729 $ 30,493,175 $ 23,907,011 $ 30,229,276 $ 23,478,798 Interest earning assets 28,806,620 27,971,712 21,932,517 27,702,911 21,488,498 Loans 24,530,919 23,659,190 18,242,690 23,340,330 17,819,003 Interest bearing liabilities 21,515,197 20,758,249 15,919,382 20,528,920 15,640,317 Deposits 23,702,885 22,223,203 17,812,343 22,418,142 17,456,115 Shareholders' equity 3,340,411 3,307,690 2,562,326 3,304,531 2,471,751





As of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Assets $ 31,863,088 $ 30,881,948 $ 30,182,979 $ 29,464,357 $ 24,002,306 Total loans 25,035,469 24,111,290 23,234,716 22,552,767 18,331,580 Non-PCI loans 20,845,383 19,681,255 18,587,015 17,636,934 16,944,365 Deposits 24,452,974 22,588,272 21,640,772 21,959,846 18,153,462 Shareholders' equity 3,350,454 3,302,936 3,277,312 3,245,003 2,533,165 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 4,331,032 $ 4,015,280 $ 3,829,525 $ 3,631,597 $ 2,741,425 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 12,407,275 12,251,231 11,913,830 11,706,228 9,496,777 Construction 1,488,132 1,416,259 1,376,732 1,372,508 851,105 Total commercial real estate 13,895,407 13,667,490 13,290,562 13,078,736 10,347,882 Residential mortgage 4,111,400 3,782,972 3,528,682 3,321,560 2,859,035 Consumer: Home equity 517,089 521,797 520,849 549,329 446,280 Automobile 1,319,571 1,288,902 1,281,735 1,222,721 1,208,902 Other consumer 860,970 834,849 783,363 748,824 728,056 Total consumer loans 2,697,630 2,645,548 2,585,947 2,520,874 2,383,238 Total loans $ 25,035,469 $ 24,111,290 $ 23,234,716 $ 22,552,767 $ 18,331,580 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 9.48 $ 9.33 $ 9.26 $ 9.16 $ 8.79 Tangible book value per common share(2) 5.97 5.81 5.75 5.65 6.01 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.45 % 6.48 % 6.56 % 6.61 % 6.83 % Tier 1 leverage capital 7.57 7.63 7.72 7.71 8.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 8.43 8.56 8.71 8.77 9.22 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.30 9.46 9.65 9.73 10.41 Total risk-based capital 11.34 11.55 11.77 11.89 12.61





Three Months Ended Years Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 149,475 $ 143,154 $ 121,480 $ 124,452 $ 116,604 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (909 ) (833 ) (532 ) (2,515 ) (5,421 ) Commercial real estate — — (6 ) (348 ) (559 ) Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage (56 ) — (42 ) (223 ) (530 ) Total Consumer (1,194 ) (1,150 ) (1,097 ) (4,977 ) (4,564 ) Total loans charged-off (2,159 ) (1,983 ) (1,677 ) (8,063 ) (11,074 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 566 1,131 1,256 4,623 4,736 Commercial real estate 21 12 22 417 552 Construction — — 579 — 873 Residential mortgage 3 9 113 272 1,016 Total Consumer 530 600 479 2,093 1,803 Total loans recovered 1,120 1,752 2,449 7,405 8,980 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,039 ) (231 ) 772 (658 ) (2,094 ) Provision for credit losses 7,859 6,552 2,200 32,501 9,942 Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 156,295 $ 149,475 $ 124,452 $ 156,295 $ 124,452 Components of allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loans $ 151,859 $ 144,963 $ 120,856 $ 151,859 $ 120,856 Allowance for unfunded letters of credit 4,436 4,512 3,596 4,436 3,596 Allowance for credit losses $ 156,295 $ 149,475 $ 124,452 $ 156,295 $ 124,452 Components of provision for credit losses: Provision for loan losses $ 7,935 $ 6,432 $ 1,118 $ 31,661 $ 8,531 Provision for unfunded letters of credit (76 ) 120 1,082 840 1,411 Provision for credit losses $ 7,859 $ 6,552 $ 2,200 $ 32,501 $ 9,942 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % (0.02 )% 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.68 %





As of ASSET QUALITY: (4) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 13,085 $ 9,462 $ 6,780 $ 5,405 $ 3,650 Commercial real estate 9,521 3,387 4,323 3,699 11,223 Construction 2,829 15,576 175 532 12,949 Residential mortgage 16,576 10,058 7,961 6,460 12,669 Total Consumer 9,740 7,443 6,573 5,244 8,409 Total 30 to 59 days past due 51,751 45,926 25,812 21,340 48,900 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 3,768 1,431 1,533 804 544 Commercial real estate 530 2,502 — — — Construction — 36 — 1,099 18,845 Residential mortgage 2,458 3,270 1,978 4,081 7,903 Total Consumer 1,386 1,249 860 1,489 1,199 Total 60 to 89 days past due 8,142 8,488 4,371 7,473 28,491 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 6,156 1,618 560 653 — Commercial real estate 27 27 27 27 27 Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage 1,288 1,877 2,324 3,361 2,779 Total Consumer 341 282 198 372 284 Total 90 or more days past due 7,812 3,804 3,109 4,413 3,090 Total accruing past due loans $ 67,705 $ 58,218 $ 33,292 $ 33,226 $ 80,481 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 70,096 $ 52,929 $ 53,596 $ 25,112 $ 20,890 Commercial real estate 2,372 7,103 7,452 8,679 11,328 Construction 356 — 1,100 732 732 Residential mortgage 12,917 16,083 19,303 22,694 12,405 Total Consumer 2,655 2,248 3,003 3,104 1,870 Total non-accrual loans 88,396 78,363 84,454 60,321 47,225 Other real estate owned (OREO) 9,491 9,863 11,760 13,773 9,795 Other repossessed assets 744 445 864 858 441 Total non-performing assets $ 98,631 $ 88,671 $ 97,078 $ 74,952 $ 57,461 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 77,216 $ 81,141 $ 83,694 $ 116,414 $ 117,176 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.27 % 0.26 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 171.79 % 184.99 % 164.30 % 220.26 % 255.92 % Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (5) $ 56,125 $ 75,422 $ 57,311 $ 62,857 $ 38,088

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for the periods ending in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders: Net income, as reported $ 77,102 $ 69,559 $ 26,098 $ 261,428 $ 161,907 Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (net of tax)* (4,677 ) — — (4,677 ) — Add: Losses on securities transactions (net of tax) 1,047 56 15 1,677 12 Add: Severance costs (branch transformation only, net of tax)** 1,907 — — 1,907 — Add: LIFT program expense (net of tax)*** — — — — 5,753 Add: Branch related asset impairment (net of tax)**** — 1,304 — 1,304 — Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax) — 1,206 — 8,726 — Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)***** (455 ) 935 1,073 12,494 2,274 Add: Amortization of tax credit investments (Tax Act impact only) — — 3,136 — 3,136 Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (USAB and Tax Act impacts only) (2,274 ) — 15,441 (274 ) 15,441 Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650 $ 73,060 $ 45,763 $ 282,585 $ 188,523 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 9,449 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478 $ 69,888 $ 42,591 $ 269,897 $ 179,074 _____________ * The gain from the sale of non-marketable securities is included in other non-interest income. ** Severance costs are included in salary and employee benefits expense. *** LIFT program expenses are primarily within professional and legal fees, and salary and employee benefits expense. **** Branch related asset impairment is included in net losses on sale of assets within other non-interest income. ***** Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits and other expense. Adjusted per common share data: Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 69,478 $ 69,888 $ 42,591 $ 269,897 $ 179,074 Average number of shares outstanding 331,492,648 331,486,500 264,332,895 331,258,964 264,038,123 Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.81 $ 0.68 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 332,856,385 333,000,242 265,288,067 332,693,718 264,889,007 Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.81 $ 0.68





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650 $ 73,060 $ 45,763 $ 282,585 $ 188,523 Average shareholders' equity 3,340,411 3,307,690 2,562,326 3,304,531 2,471,751 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,164,638 1,161,167 732,604 1,163,398 734,200 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,175,773 $ 2,146,523 $ 1,829,722 $ 2,141,133 $ 1,737,551 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.36 % 13.61 % 10.00 % 13.20 % 10.85 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650 $ 73,060 $ 45,763 $ 282,585 $ 188,523 Average assets $ 31,328,729 $ 30,493,175 $ 23,907,011 $ 30,229,276 $ 23,478,798 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.93 % 0.80 % Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 72,650 $ 73,060 $ 45,763 $ 282,585 $ 188,523 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,340,411 $ 3,307,690 $ 2,562,326 $ 3,304,531 $ 2,471,751 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.70 % 8.84 % 7.14 % 8.55 % 7.63 %





Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as reported $ 77,102 $ 69,559 $ 26,098 $ 261,428 $ 161,907 Average shareholders' equity 3,340,411 3,307,690 2,562,326 3,304,531 2,471,751 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,164,638 1,161,167 732,604 1,163,398 734,200 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,175,773 $ 2,146,523 $ 1,829,722 $ 2,141,133 $ 1,737,551 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.17 % 12.96 % 5.71 % 12.21 % 9.32 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 153,712 $ 151,681 $ 136,317 $ 629,061 $ 509,073 Less: Severance expense (branch transformation only, pre-tax) 2,662 — — 2,662 — Less: LIFT program expenses (pre-tax) — — — — 9,875 Less: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax) — 1,684 — 12,184 — Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) (635 ) 1,304 1,378 17,445 2,620 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 9,044 5,412 20,302 24,200 41,747 Non-interest expense, as adjusted 142,641 143,281 114,637 572,570 454,831 Net interest income 222,053 216,800 169,414 857,203 660,047 Non-interest income, as reported 34,694 29,038 30,159 134,052 111,706 Add: Branch related asset impairment (pre-tax) — 1,821 — 1,821 — Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 1,462 79 25 2,342 20 Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (pre-tax) 6,530 — — 6,530 — Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 29,626 $ 30,938 $ 30,184 $ 131,685 $ 111,726 Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 251,679 $ 247,738 $ 199,598 $ 988,888 $ 771,773 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 56.68 % 57.84 % 57.43 % 57.90 % 58.93 %





As Of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Tangible book value per common share: Common shares outstanding 331,431,217 331,501,424 331,454,025 331,189,859 264,468,851 Shareholders' equity $ 3,350,454 $ 3,302,936 $ 3,277,312 $ 3,245,003 $ 2,533,165 Less: Preferred Stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,161,655 1,166,481 1,162,858 1,165,379 733,144 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,979,108 $ 1,926,764 $ 1,904,763 $ 1,869,933 $ 1,590,330 Tangible book value per common share $ 5.97 $ 5.81 $ 5.75 $ 5.65 $ 6.01 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,979,108 $ 1,926,764 $ 1,904,763 $ 1,869,933 $ 1,590,330 Total assets $ 31,863,088 $ 30,881,948 $ 30,182,979 $ 29,464,357 $ 24,002,306 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,161,655 1,166,481 1,162,858 1,165,379 733,144 Tangible assets $ 30,701,433 $ 29,715,467 $ 29,020,121 $ 28,298,978 $ 23,269,162 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.45 % 6.48 % 6.56 % 6.61 % 6.83 %





(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. (5 ) Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 251,541 $ 243,310 Interest bearing deposits with banks 177,088 172,800 Investment securities: Held to maturity (fair value of $2,034,943 at December 31, 2018 and $1,837,620 at December 31, 2017) 2,068,246 1,842,691 Available for sale 1,749,544 1,493,905 Total investment securities 3,817,790 3,336,596 Loans held for sale, at fair value 35,155 15,119 Loans 25,035,469 18,331,580 Less: Allowance for loan losses (151,859 ) (120,856 ) Net loans 24,883,610 18,210,724 Premises and equipment, net 341,630 287,705 Bank owned life insurance 439,602 386,079 Accrued interest receivable 95,296 73,990 Goodwill 1,084,665 690,637 Other intangible assets, net 76,990 42,507 Other assets 659,721 542,839 Total Assets $ 31,863,088 $ 24,002,306 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,175,495 $ 5,224,928 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 11,213,495 9,365,013 Time 7,063,984 3,563,521 Total deposits 24,452,974 18,153,462 Short-term borrowings 2,118,914 748,628 Long-term borrowings 1,654,268 2,315,819 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,370 41,774 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 231,108 209,458 Total Liabilities 28,512,634 21,469,141 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 331,634,951 shares at December 31, 2018 and 264,498,643 shares at December 31, 2017) 116,240 92,727 Surplus 2,796,499 2,060,356 Retained earnings 299,642 216,733 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,431 ) (46,005 ) Treasury stock, at cost (203,734 shares at December 31, 2018 and 29,792 shares at December 31, 2017) (2,187 ) (337 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,350,454 2,533,165 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 31,863,088 $ 24,002,306

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 282,847 $ 265,870 $ 192,537 $ 1,033,993 $ 734,474 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 22,399 21,362 18,237 87,306 72,676 Tax-exempt 5,121 5,023 3,673 21,504 15,399 Dividends 3,561 3,981 2,867 13,209 9,812 Interest on other short-term investments 666 805 637 3,236 1,793 Total interest income 314,594 297,041 217,951 1,159,248 834,154 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 32,546 28,775 16,762 108,394 55,300 Time 30,599 20,109 11,975 81,959 42,546 Interest on short-term borrowings 14,092 15,193 3,456 45,930 18,034 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 15,304 16,164 16,344 65,762 58,227 Total interest expense 92,541 80,241 48,537 302,045 174,107 Net Interest Income 222,053 216,800 169,414 857,203 660,047 Provision for credit losses 7,859 6,552 2,200 32,501 9,942 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 214,194 210,248 167,214 824,702 650,105 Non-Interest Income Trust and investment services 2,998 3,143 2,932 12,633 11,538 Insurance commissions 3,720 3,646 4,218 15,213 18,156 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,288 6,597 5,393 26,817 21,529 Losses on securities transactions, net (1,462 ) (79 ) (25 ) (2,342 ) (20 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,478 2,573 1,843 9,319 7,384 Gains on sales of loans, net 2,372 3,748 6,375 20,515 20,814 Bank owned life insurance 1,731 2,545 1,633 8,691 7,338 Other 16,569 6,865 7,790 43,206 24,967 Total non-interest income 34,694 29,038 30,159 134,052 111,706 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 80,802 80,778 64,560 333,816 263,337 Net occupancy and equipment expense 27,643 26,295 23,843 108,763 92,243 FDIC insurance assessment 7,303 7,421 5,163 28,266 19,821 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,809 4,697 2,420 18,416 10,016 Professional and legal fees 5,119 6,638 5,727 34,141 25,834 Amortization of tax credit investments 9,044 5,412 20,302 24,200 41,747 Telecommunication expense 2,166 3,327 2,091 12,102 9,921 Other 16,826 17,113 12,211 69,357 46,154 Total non-interest expense 153,712 151,681 136,317 629,061 509,073 Income Before Income Taxes 95,176 87,605 61,056 329,693 252,738 Income tax expense 18,074 18,046 34,958 68,265 90,831 Net Income 77,102 69,559 26,098 261,428 161,907 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 9,449 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 73,930 $ 66,387 $ 22,926 $ 248,740 $ 152,458 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.75 $ 0.58 Diluted 0.22 0.20 0.09 0.75 0.58 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 331,492,648 331,486,500 264,332,895 331,258,964 264,038,123 Diluted 332,856,385 333,000,242 265,288,067 332,693,718 264,889,007







VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets Loans (1)(2) $ 24,530,919 $ 282,847 4.61 % $ 23,659,190 $ 265,871 4.50 % $ 18,242,690 $ 192,539 4.22 % Taxable investments (3) 3,398,396 25,960 3.06 % 3,399,910 25,343 2.98 % 2,931,144 21,104 2.88 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 713,552 6,482 3.63 % 730,711 6,358 3.48 % 528,681 5,651 4.28 % Interest bearing deposits with banks 163,753 666 1.63 % 181,901 805 1.77 % 230,002 637 1.11 % Total interest earning assets 28,806,620 315,955 4.39 % 27,971,712 298,377 4.27 % 21,932,517 219,931 4.01 % Other assets 2,522,109 2,521,463 1,974,494 Total assets $ 31,328,729 $ 30,493,175 $ 23,907,011 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 11,186,180 $ 32,546 1.16 % $ 11,032,866 $ 28,775 1.04 % $ 9,085,986 $ 16,762 0.74 % Time deposits 6,245,803 30,599 1.96 % 4,967,691 20,109 1.62 % 3,478,046 11,975 1.38 % Short-term borrowings 2,316,020 14,092 2.43 % 2,766,398 15,193 2.20 % 1,011,130 3,456 1.37 % Long-term borrowings (4) 1,767,194 15,304 3.46 % 1,991,294 16,164 3.25 % 2,344,220 16,344 2.79 % Total interest bearing liabilities 21,515,197 92,541 1.72 % 20,758,249 80,241 1.55 % 15,919,382 48,537 1.22 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,270,902 6,222,646 5,248,311 Other liabilities 202,219 204,590 176,992 Shareholders' equity 3,340,411 3,307,690 2,562,326 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,328,729 $ 30,493,175 $ 23,907,011 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 223,414 2.67 % $ 218,136 2.72 % $ 171,394 2.79 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,361 ) (1,336 ) (1,980 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 222,053 $ 216,800 $ 169,414 Net interest margin (6) 3.08 % 3.10 % 3.09 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.13 % ____________





(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.





