EncoreFX announces partnership with Motor City Community Credit Union in Windsor, Ontario

WINDSOR, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncoreFX ( www.encorefx.com ), a leading provider of foreign exchange, global payments, and risk management products for corporations, announced today that it has partnered with Windsor and area's Motor City Community Credit Union to offer cross border payment solutions and foreign exchange risk management services to Motor City's business members.



/EIN News/ -- The partnership was established to leverage EncoreFX’s industry expertise as global payment and foreign exchange specialists. Motor City’s members will benefit by gaining access to EncoreFX’s new Fintech platform, Express, allowing members to make international payments online in over 150 currencies. In addition, members will get access to experts who provide tailored risk management strategies to companies dealing in cross-border transactions.

"We’re excited to partner with Motor City and offer its business members a better way to send international payments and manage currency risks,” said Windsor based EncoreFX Business Development Executive, Linda DeLuca. “Members will be able to log-in, add beneficiaries and send payments from their Motor City accounts to countries around the globe.”

“We are pleased provide our commercial members with leading edge Foreign Exchange through our new partnership with EncoreFX,” said Steve Schincariol, Motor City Vice President of Commercial Operations. “This solution will assist our members in completing their Foreign Exchange transactions in a more timely and efficient manner than is currently offered.”

This is the second time that EncoreFX has partnered with a Canadian credit union, the first being in Saskatchewan. This new partnership will give commercial members an online platform for self-service foreign exchange, international payments, and wire transfers. The service offering allows for more timely and efficient transactions, which in turn helps credit unions drive more business for its members.

About EncoreFX Inc.

EncoreFX Inc., combined with its subsidiaries, is the largest Canadian, full service, foreign exchange, risk management and international payments company headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada, with a team of experienced professionals operating across Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and parts of the United States. EncoreFX provides customized access to services such as spot foreign exchange, international payments, and risk management strategies including forward contracts and currency options. For more information, visit www.encorefx.com .

About Motor City Community Credit Union

With three retail branches and a corporate lending centre, Motor City Community Credit Union has a long and rich history of giving back to the community and helping local residents reach their financial goals. Motor City is part of a national system of credit unions that work co-operatively on the national, provincial and local level to guide members in achieving financial well-being. Motor City membership is open to all residents of Ontario. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of our community by delivering quality financial products and services effectively, efficiently and with excellence. For more information, visit mcccu.com .

