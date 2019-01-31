SHOPPERS SAVE MILLIONS ON HEALTHIER FOOD PURCHASES THROUGH HEALTH & WELLNESS PROGRAM

Healthy Savings® offers instant savings on fresh produce and other healthier products within vast grocery network

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Savings announced today that its members have saved nearly $2.5 million on healthier foods like fresh produce, whole grains, lean meats, yogurts, cereals and more.



“[Healthy Savings] did save my life,” said Ruth, a member since 2014. She also noted that she has lost 80 pounds since starting the program.



Healthy Savings is the first of its kind as it features instant savings on healthier foods with one-scan of the program card or mobile app at checkout of any participating grocery store. It requires no clipping or downloading of coupons, as the card is automatically pre-loaded each week. All foods are pre-qualified as healthier, saving members time in determining what foods are deemed healthy.



The program is offered by health plans and employers who strive to create healthier habits among their members or employees. One employer on the program claims, “Healthy Savings helped us create a culture of health and sustain a high level of engagement.”



“The Healthy Savings program can change the way America eats by providing incentives and saving on the healthier foods that people should be eating,” said Chad Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Solutran, the company behind Healthy Savings, “and by savings members millions of dollars on healthier foods, we’ll save employers and health plans even more on healthcare costs and productivity increases.”



Due to the success of the program, Healthy Savings is expanding its retail network to 22,000 store locations in 2019. Current grocery retailers include Ahold USA®, Albertson’s®, Kroger® and many regional banners.



About Healthy Savings®



Healthy Savings is a high-engagement, national health & wellness program helping health insurers, employers, government entities and nonprofits make healthier foods more affordable. Partnering with over 200 brands and 20,000 retail locations, Healthy Savings allows members to save on healthier foods immediately at checkout, without having to clip, print or download coupons. Our mission is to improve the way America eats. The technology behind the Healthy Savings program is Solutran’s S3™ platform, which powers the S3 Solution Suite, including Healthy Savings, Healthy Rewards and Healthy Benefits Plus. Learn more at TryHealthySavings.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

