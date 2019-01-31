RYAH Partners with Green Revolution to Bring a Ground-Breaking Dose Measuring Vaporizer to the Washington State Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryah Medtech, a wholly owned subsidiary of PotBotics Inc., announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Green Revolution to launch its one-of-a-kind medicinal vaporizer in Washington State, one of the first to legalize medicinal and recreational cannabis.



RYAH is the first vaporizer that lets you track and control how much you inhale, ensuring consistent, predictable results





Ryah Medtech is a data aggregation and technology company focused on the global medical cannabis market. It creates smart devices to personalize medication specific to an individual’s needs, and operates an artificial intelligence platform that gathers insightful data on cannabis from seed to consumption.

Green Revolution is a leading producer/processor in Washington State, with a long track record of creating innovative, highly regarded, and critically acclaimed cannabis-based products. Green Revolution’s products have received national attention and won a loyal following among consumers in Washington and Green Revolution is actively pursuing expansion into other States, including California.

“This will come as exciting news for a lot of people who have been following Ryah and who were waiting for it to launch in the Pacific Northwest, particularly patients within Washington that are eager to adopt the Ryah dose-measuring vaporizer in order to properly create a cannabis dosing regimen,” said David Goldstein, CEO of PotBotics.

“With consumers increasingly demanding high-quality products that put them in control of their cannabis experience, the timing could not be better for bringing Ryah to the Washington market, said Leo Shlovksy, managing partner at Green Revolution. “Ryah Medtech and Green Revolution are strongly aligned in their commitment to using the latest scientific innovations and highest quality production processes to create novel products to serve the modern cannabis consumer.”

“We intend to come into the market with an initial array of four different cartridges, targeted towards both the medical and wellness market,” said Goldstein. “Partnering with a well-respected company like Green Revolution in this endeavor is an exciting stepping stone in our development as a company. This launch marks the shift from the development stage to production stage of our vaporizer, and we are now in full-launch mode in one of the biggest cannabis markets in the US,” he concluded.

By providing users with unprecedented temperature and dose control, the RYAH medicinal vaporizer creates a consistent and reliable vaporizing experience. RYAH utilizes disposable medical-grade and QR embedded cartridges to ensure consistent and transparent tracking of strains from seed to consumption. The state-of-the-art device comes accompanied with a mobile app that puts the patient or medical practitioner in total control and enables them to collect information to track usage and results. The app has already launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Ryah’s launch in Washington is only the first domino to fall as Ryah is finalizing launches in several other States. Keep an eye out for RYAH at your local Washington cannabis retailer starting in February.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the performance of its device, Ryah intending to launch with four different cartridges, Ryah launching in several other States, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

