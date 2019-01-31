Bridgeline Digital Announces Managed Hosting Services to Power Healthcare Solutions Provider’s Website

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management , eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that a leading healthcare solutions provider will be leveraging Bridgeline’s managed cloud hosting services.



With a total investment valued at nearly $200,000, the healthcare solutions provider signed up for a two-year hosting contract to support their continued use of Bridgeline’s Unbound Content platform and digital experience software. Bridgeline’s fully-managed hosting services include infrastructure maintenance, 24/7 application monitoring, full redundancy, backups and DR services along with high security including PCI Level One compliance in a SOC2 audited environment powered by Amazon Web Services.

The customer is a publicly-traded company that provides physician practices, hospitals, and other healthcare providers with practice management and electronic health record technology. They initially engaged with Bridgeline in 2015 when they chose the Unbound Content Web Content Management platform to power their website. They have since grown their business and scaled their enterprise web application to include a public-facing marketing site in addition to an application store with software that helps hospitals and physicians deliver smarter care to meet changing patient needs while improving efficiency and promoting patient satisfaction. The company has an in-house engineering team that decided to shift to a perpetual license with managed hosting services to provide added flexibility for upgrades and deploying new enhancements to their web applications.

“Bridgeline is proud to offer a flexible license model with both managed and SaaS hosting services for our clients,” said Jim Voss, EVP of Technology at Bridgeline. “With the upgrade to managed hosting, our customers receive added flexibility with deployments while receiving top-of-line security and the redundancy necessary to support their infrastructure needs.”

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience from websites and intranets to eCommerce experiences. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics with the goal of assisting marketers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels.

