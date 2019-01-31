H2O Innovation: Piedmont Obtains NSF Certification for the Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester (FRP) Cartridge Filter Housing Product Line and Secured 19 New Projects

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its independent subsidiary, Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, recently earned NSF certification for the fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housing product line and booked 19 new projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 totalling $3.3 M.



After successfully certifying Piedmont according to the ISO 9001 standards in 2018, the Piedmont team continues to strive for quality by certifying its complete FRP filter housing product line according to the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) standards.

“With this important milestone we increase significantly our chances of participating and winning projects in the municipal sector in the United States. Despite our competitive prices, on many occasions we were not able to bid projects due to the lack of compliance with the NSF requirements. Now we will be one of the few companies that can offer corrosion free Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester-NSF-approved filter housing as an alternative to stainless steel. This will give us a considerable competitive advantage”, said Ties Venema, Managing Director of Piedmont.

Since our last press release in October, we have furthermore been successful in securing orders for medium and large-scale desalination projects with our couplings and filter housing products. More specifically, 4 orders out of 19 secured in Q2 were orders combining couplings and filter housings. These orders are for desalination projects of various size ranging from 30,000 m3/d to 200,000 plus m3/day capacity and are located in multiple countries such as Morocco, Oman, UAE, Saudi, Chili and Peru. Piedmont has noticed a steep increase in medium sized orders coming from Europe as well. Most of these orders are expected to be delivered during the third and fourth quarters of this current fiscal year. The team also carried out its largest single order of couplings in January totalling $1.2 M for a European EPC (Engineering – Procurement – Construction) company.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants and meets critical customer demand for a wide range of applications in the industrial and municipal markets. For more information, visit www.piedmontpacific.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.