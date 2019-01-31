Chiesi USA, Inc. Receives Top Employer in the US Certification for 2019

Top Employer Institute recognizes Chiesi USA for the fourth consecutive year

CARY, N.C., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) announced today that the company has been named as a Top Employer in the United States for the fourth year in a row. The recognition is certified by the Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best-practices worldwide.



/EIN News/ -- “At Chiesi, people are our most valued resource,” said Ken McBean, Chiesi USA President and Chief Executive Officer. “That’s why we are purposeful about building an organization where people can grow professionally, enjoy their workplace, and value the work they do. To receive this recognition four years running shows that we continue to be focused on the right things.”

Top Employer certification requires an in-depth assessment of a company’s HR practices, including talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and overall corporate culture. Companies must re-apply for certification each year.

“Our Top Employers believe that people make an organization. They know that a company empowered with the best people practices will thrive,” the Institute said in a statement.

Chiesi USA was honored, along with other Top Employers from the Americas, at an awards ceremony and dinner held in Cancun, Mexico on January 31, 2019.

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit www.top-employers.com .

