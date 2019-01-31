Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Discovery Communications, Radian Group, Lam Research, Juniper Networks, EMCORE, and Ciner Resources LP — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR), and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

/EIN News/ -- Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

DISCK DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DISCK

RDN DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RDN

LRCX DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LRCX

JNPR DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JNPR

EMKR DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EMKR

CINR DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CINR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR), and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 29th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (DISCK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Discovery Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Discovery Communications reported revenue of $2,592.00MM vs $1,651.00MM (up 57.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $0.38 (down 57.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Discovery Communications reported revenue of $6,873.00MM vs $6,497.00MM (up 5.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs $1.97. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.74 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DISCK

-----------------------------------------

RADIAN GROUP INC. (RDN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Radian Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Radian Group reported revenue of $330.69MM vs $312.05MM (up 5.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.30 (up 123.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Radian Group reported revenue of $1,221.63MM vs $1,238.45MM (down 1.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.56 vs $1.46 (down 61.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.75 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2019.

To read the full Radian Group Inc. (RDN) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RDN

-----------------------------------------

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lam Research's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $2,330.69MM vs $2,478.14MM (down 5.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.43 vs $3.64 (down 5.77%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $11,077.00MM vs $8,013.62MM (up 38.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.73 vs $10.47 (up 40.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $14.70 and is expected to report on July 25th, 2019.

To read the full Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LRCX

-----------------------------------------

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. (JNPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Juniper Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Juniper Networks reported revenue of $1,179.80MM vs $1,257.80MM (down 6.20%) and basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $0.44 (up 47.73%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Juniper Networks reported revenue of $5,027.20MM vs $4,990.10MM (up 0.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.81 vs $1.55 (down 47.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.65 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

To read the full Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JNPR

-----------------------------------------

EMCORE CORPORATION (EMKR) REPORT OVERVIEW

EMCORE's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EMCORE reported revenue of $25.24MM vs $29.18MM (down 13.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.08. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, EMCORE reported revenue of $85.62MM vs $122.90MM (down 30.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs $0.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00.

To read the full EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EMKR

-----------------------------------------

CINER RESOURCES LP (CINR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ciner Resources LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ciner Resources LP reported revenue of $123.40MM vs $122.50MM (up 0.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.46 (down 4.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ciner Resources LP reported revenue of $497.30MM vs $475.20MM (up 4.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.08 vs $2.08 (unchanged). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Ciner Resources LP (CINR) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CINR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.