$3.11 Billion Breast Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Personalized Approach to Breast Cancer Screening

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Market by Technology (Ionizing (Mammography (Digital Mammography, 3D Mammogram, Analog), MBI, PET-CT, PEM), Non-ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound, Breast Thermography) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast imaging market is valued at USD 3,117.3 million in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Breast imaging is the use of various technologies for the screening and diagnosis of breast cancer and other breast-related diseases. These include both ionizing and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer in women, ongoing technological advancements in breast imaging modalities, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer treatment and related research, increasing awareness about the early detection of breast cancer, and growth in the aging population.



The breast imaging market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of players dominating different product segments depending on core competencies. As of 2017, Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) were the leading companies in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Imaging: Market Overview

4.2 Technology Analysis - Breast Imaging Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Mammography Market, By Type and Country

4.4 European Ionizing Breast Imaging Market, By Type and Country

4.5 Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Market, By Type

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Breast Imaging Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer

5.2.1.2 Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness on Early Detection of Breast Cancer

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Aging Population

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Breast Imaging Systems

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.2.3.2 Miniaturization and Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Side-Effects of Radiation Exposure

5.2.4.2 Errors in Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

5.2.4.3 Risk of Overdiagnosis and Patient Anxiety

5.2.4.4 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Imaging Systems

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Personalized Approach to Breast Cancer Screening

5.4 Screening Guidelines for Breast Cancer

5.5 Pricing Analysis



6 Breast Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

6.2.1 Mammography

6.2.1.1 Full-Field Digital Mammography

6.2.1.1.1 Ffdm Offers Significant Advantages Over Conventional Analog Mammography, Such as the Use of Lower Radiation Doses and Reduced Breast Compression Pressure

6.2.1.2 Analog Mammography

6.2.1.2.1 Superior Accuracy and Efficiency Offered By Digital Mammography Systems Have Limited the Adoption of Analog Mammography System

6.2.1.3 3d Breast Tomosynthesis

6.2.1.3.1 3d Breast Tomosynthesis Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Mammography Market During the Forecast Period

6.2.2 Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (Pet-Ct)

6.2.2.1 Combined Scans From Pet and Ct Provide A More Accurate Diagnosis as Compared to the Individual Scans Performed

6.2.3 Molecular Breast Imaging

6.2.3.1 Mbi Technique is Simple, Fast, and Highly Sensitive and Can Be Used for Patients Who are Claustrophobic Or Allergic to Gadolinium

6.2.4 Positron Emission Mammography

6.2.4.1 Pem Involves Radiation Exposure Throughout the Body, Which Increases the Risk of CancerA Major Disadvantage Associated With This Technique

6.3 Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

6.3.1 Breast Ultrasound

6.3.1.1 Lower Cost, Increasing Awareness, and Easy Availability of Ultrasound Devices for Breast Imaging are Driving the Growth of This Market

6.3.2 Breast MRI

6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements in Breast MRI and the Rising Demand for Technologies That Involve Minimal Use of Radiation are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of This Market

6.3.3 Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound

6.3.3.1 Awbu Helps Spot Tiny Cancers in the Mammogram of the Fatty Breast

6.3.4 Breast Thermography

6.3.4.1 This Technique is Not Effective When Used as A Standalone Test for Breast Cancer Screening

6.4 Other Breast Imaging Technologies

6.4.1 Optical Imaging

6.4.2 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

6.4.3 Electric Impedance Tomography

6.5 Cad Software



7 Breast Imaging Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.1.1 US to Dominate the North American Breast Imaging Market

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer and Government Initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness to Drive Market Growth in Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1.1 Wider Acceptance of Both Ionizing and Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies and the Rising Demand for Improved Diagnostics are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth in Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.2.1 Rapidly Increasing Aging Population and the High Incidence of Breast Cancer are Driving the Adoption of Breast Imaging Technologies in France

7.3.3 UK

7.3.3.1 High Breast Cancer Incidence Rate and Public-Private Initiatives to Spread Awareness About Early Breast Cancer Detection and Screening to Drive Market Growth

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Presence of A Universal Healthcare Reimbursement Scenario to Boost the Adoption of Breast Imaging Procedures in Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer and Growing Patient Population in China to Drive the Demand for Breast Imaging in the Country

7.4.3 India

7.4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Improve Female Health to Drive Market Growth in India

7.4.4 Rest of APAC

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Latin America

7.5.1.1 Latin America to Account for the Largest Share of the RoW Breast Imaging Market in 2018

7.5.2 Middle East & Africa

7.5.2.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Increasing Public-Private Investments to Drive Market Growth in the Me&A Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

8.3 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

8.4 Vendor Dive

8.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Smse/Start-Up)

8.6 Market Share Analysis, By Modality

8.7 Competitive Scenario



