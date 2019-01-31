PLUS Extends Lead in California Edibles Market with 3 of Top 5 Cannabis Products in Q4

Q4 2018 Retail Sales Data Shows Continued Market Leadership

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQB:PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS™”) today announced that, according to BDS Analytics ( bdsanalytics.com ) retail sales data, during Q4 2018, PLUS again secured its position as the #1 best-selling cannabis-infused edibles brand in California and saw its lead over the #2 brand widen over the prior quarter.



Plus Retail Sales and Edibles Market Share Over the Last Six Quarters



California Top 10 Products by Retail Sales





According to BDS Analytics, during Q4, PLUS also had 3 of the best-selling branded products in all product categories including flower, vaporizers, edibles and topicals. PLUS “Uplift” and PLUS “Restore” remained the #1 and #2 best-selling SKUs. PLUS “CBD Relief” was the #5 best-selling SKU, and the top CBD-only SKU according to BDS analytics.

/EIN News/ -- “Our objective at PLUS is to build the world’s strongest cannabis brand. When we became the top edibles brand in the largest cannabis market (California) in the third quarter of 2018, our team felt that it was only one more step in a much larger journey,” said CEO, Jake Heimark. “We are proud that we have not only maintained, but continued to grow our position as the market leader in Q4. We hope to continue this momentum into 2019 not only in California, but in other jurisdictions as well.”

About Plus Products

The Company is a branded products manufacturer based in California. Its products consist of cannabis-infused edibles, which it sells to both the regulated medicinal and adult-use recreational markets. PLUS is currently one of the fastest-growing edible brands in California with several top-selling products.

All products under the PLUS brand are made with high-quality ingredients and produced in the Company’s dedicated 12,000-foot, food-safe cannabis manufacturing facility in Adelanto, California, staffed with chemists and food scientists.

The Company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable — that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

