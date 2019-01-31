Propelics Partners with Travel and Transport to Increase Mobile App Adoption

Partnership Brings In-Depth Knowledge and Agile Process to Dramatically Improve Mobile App for iOS and Android

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 -- Propelics, an Anexinet company, and a leader in enterprise mobile strategy and world-class app development, today announced that Travel and Transport, one of the largest travel management companies in the U.S., chose Propelics to help improve the travel company's Dash Mobile app for iOS and Android. Pulling cross-functional teams together, Propelics facilitated its proven, fast moving, highly-effective process to refresh the UI/UX design, enabling the company to adopt a new Xamarin-based mobile app platform. For more information, please see the full case study at https://bit.ly/2RxR6fU

The new Dash Mobile App design refreshed by Propelics keeps customers up-to-date with important travel and security alerts.





“Travel and Transport wanted to get Dash Mobile into users’ hands as quickly as possible, and partnering with a company that has the same cultural appreciation for the client simplified the process. We always prefer true development partners over project overseers. Propelics definitely met this critical need with their mobile app development expertise,” said Michael Kubasik, Executive Vice President, and CIO, Travel and Transport.

Travel and Transport engaged with Propelics to implement a newly designed user interface/user experience (UI/UX) that Travel and Transport had constructed. Propelics’ role in this partnership was to implement efficient code to support the modernized UI/UX.

In addition, Travel and Transport understood the need to write and maintain a single code base and still deliver the apps to customers on both iOS and Android-based devices. Again, Propelics expertise provided Travel and Transport best practices around mobile architecture and UI/UX design to enable the migration from their native platforms to Xamarin’s MADP.

Propelics and Travel and Transport worked as an integrated team to create a roadmap and approach to migrate onto Xamarin. Using Agile project management methodology, the combined Propelics and Travel and Transport IT teams:

Identified the most beneficial functionality to migrate as part of the refresh.

Ensured the proper web services and APIs were well-documented.

Reviewed internal APIs to ensure proper integration architecture, plus the availability and compatibility of web services (with Xamarin).

Created interactive flow and navigation diagrams, wireframes and screen design mockups to ensure the optimum user experience was realized.

Ensured all controls (e.g. floating navigation button display) would integrate properly.

“Partnering with Propelics, Travel and Transport received UI/UX domain knowledge and expertise, a skill set for migrating from native platforms to Xamarin, help with integrating the Sabre platform, and online-to-offline testing for security, usability, and multiple language testing,” said James Hoshor, Propelics Client Partner & Sr. Mobile Strategist. “We are proud to have augmented Travel and Transport’s skilled IT team with our award-winning service, to create such a valuable mobile application.”

About Propelics

Propelics creates mobile strategies and world class Apps for the Enterprise. Propelics is a leading provider of Enterprise Mobile Strategy, Advisory and Application Services to many of the world's largest brands. Propelics' mission is to help clients reimagine, refine, and reinvigorate their business processes for more engaging and productive interactions. For more information, visit www.propelics.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Vimeo.

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet. Follow Anexinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or via the Anexinet Insights Blog.

