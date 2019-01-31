Nash Pharmaceuticals to Present Pre-Clinical Data on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease at 2nd Global NASH Congress in London, UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Breathtec Biomedical Inc. (CSE: BTH) (CNSX: BTH) (the “Company” or “Nash Pharma”) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting its pre-clinical data on its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) research program at the upcoming Global NASH Congress, held in London, UK, February 25th & 26th, 2019. Results of a recently announced in vivo study, showed Nash Pharma’s lead compound NP-135 showed an 84.4% reduction in fibrosis. NP-135 is one of a number of already approved compounds that Nash Pharma has been screening for new therapeutic uses as part of its drug repurposing strategy.



The annual Global Nash Conference has been widely praised for the quality of the presentations, the scope and depth of the content, as well as the opportunity to network with colleagues from industry, academia and solution providers.

“We are very pleased to be presenting the data from our NASH research program at the upcoming Global Nash Conference”, said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Nash Pharmaceuticals. “It will be the first time that the Company will have the opportunity to present its data to the global NASH research community.”

About NASH/NFLD

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025," the global NASH market was valued at $1.17 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $21.4 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025. Currently, there are no US FDA approved treatments for NAFLD or NASH.

About Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Breathtec Biomedical Inc. Nash is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on drug repurposing in the areas of non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Drug repurposing is the process of discovering new therapeutic uses for existing drugs.

