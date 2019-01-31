IKEA launches ÖVERALLT collection during Design Indaba Festival

Two years ago IKEA (www.IKEA.com) teamed up with a group of designers, architects, artists and creatives from five African countries to collaborate around modern urban rituals and the importance they play in the home. The result is the limited-edition collection ÖVERALLT, which will be launched on 27th February 2019 at the place where it all started – Design Indaba Festival in Cape Town.

The journey of ÖVERALLT started with IKEA wanting to learn more about the contemporary African design scene and the creative explosion that can be seen in several cities around Africa. Ten designers, all connected to the South African multi-faceted platform Design Indaba and its network, teamed up with five IKEA designers.

The starting point was to explore modern urban rituals connected to socializing around food, indoor and outdoor living, the rituals around expressing identity and sustainability. From there, the design and development process has resulted in a collection of products that is all about building bridges and discovering the “urban living room” together with others.

“With ÖVERALLT, we want to encourage and trigger people to come together and eat, share stories, be creative and spend time with one another. And, thanks to the merging of creatives and all the good discussions we’ve had along the way, each design has a way of supporting that. ÖVERALLT is like a palette of socializing tools,” says James Futcher, Creative Leader at IKEA.

The collection, which will be available in all IKEA markets in May 2019, includes larger pieces of furniture, tableware, textiles, and a sustainable tote bag, amongst others. The collection will be showcased for the first time ever during Design Indaba Festival in Cape Town, from 27th February to 1st March 2019. During these dates the majority of the ÖVERALLT designers will be present and a makers-lab will be set up where they will show how some of the products can be customized.

The IKEA collection ÖVERALLT has been designed by: Issa Diabaté Selly Raby Kane Naeem Biviji and Bethan Rayner Bibi Seck Mariam Hazem and Hend Riad Renee Rossouw Sindiso Khumalo Laduma Ngxokolo Mikael Axelsson Ina Vuorivirta Kevin Gouriou Johanna Jelinek Hanna Dalrot

To sign up for the ÖVERALLT press event on 27th February 2019 at 5.30 pm or to request media interviews about the collection, please contact: pressoffice.rangesupply@ikea.com

