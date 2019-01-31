China Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"CChina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Report", is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in China.



It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of China. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.



The Chinese pharmaceutical market is the second largest in the world in terms of value. The increasing elderly population, expanding public insurance and regulatory reforms aimed at innovation and minimizing approval timelines are some of the factors driving the Chinese pharmaceutical market.



China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has released several policies to reform the healthcare market. Reforms to clinical trial processes have helped to reduce R&D costs and time, while initiatives for the market authorization process have helped to minimize regulatory delays.



The pharmaceutical industry - comprising the manufacturing of Western Medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Biologics and Herbal Medicines - was valued at $168.6 billion in 2010 and grew to $424.6 billion in 2016. It is forecast to be $132.9 billion in 2018 and reach $209 billion by 2022.



The Chinese medical device market was valued at $36 billion in 2015, which increased to $40.1 billion in 2017. In order to further boost up the healthcare market, in September 2018, the Chinese government signed about $648 million worth of healthcare and life sciences deals with the UK government. The Chinese government also abolished the 15-year old government led drug pricing system and introduced a reform regarding drug pricing. This reform partially removed government control on drug prices, permitting more control of the market instead.



An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Sinopharm and Tong Ren Tang) and profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Medtronic, Abbott, Roche, Boston Scientific and Shinva)

Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of China

Porter's five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of China

An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Chinese healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Overview of Pharmaceutical Market Overview of Medical Device Market Deals Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model Market Access Country Healthcare Landscape Opportunities and Challenges Appendix

